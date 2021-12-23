Forgotten handicrafts are kept alive in cultural centers - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
Forgotten handicrafts are kept alive in cultural centers

23.12.2021 13:01
23.12.2021 13:01

Forgotten handicrafts are kept alive in cultural centers

Housewives, who attend the carpet and rug weaving course given at cultural centers of Yuregir Municipality in Adana, turn the weaving they have learned into a source of income.

Receiving training from master trainers, women both keep traditional handicrafts alive and contribute to the family economy.

Women in Yuregir, who receive training in the workshops established within the body of Yuregir Municipality cultural centers, learn carpet and rug weaving, one of the forgotten handicrafts, on traditional looms. Learning all stages from ropes to looms, from motifs to the use of carpet comb in a traditional way, trainees contribute to the family economy by marketing their products with the knowledge and skills they have learned.

Women in Yuregir show interest in the Carpet-Rug Weaving Course given at Ulubatli Hasan, Fatih Terim, and Murat Gogebakan Cultural Centers. The trainees, who learn the processes of yarn dyeing, using the weaving tools, preparing for carpet weaving, weaving carpet and rugs, and finishing weaving, are entitled to receive a certificate at the end of the course.

Pointing out the importance of spreading carpet weaving, which is one of the important values of traditional Anatolian culture, and handing down it to the next generations, Mayor of Yuregir Fatih Mehmet Kocaispir said, "We take justified pride in keeping handicrafts, which are on the verge of being forgotten, alive in our cultural centers. While it has become difficult to find yarns, wools, and motifs to be used in the loom and it has started to be put on the shelf, we are presenting the carpet weaving to the attention of our people with this course of the municipality. Women contribute to the family budget by turning what they learn here into a business line. As Yuregir Municipality, we will continue to protect our culture and values."


