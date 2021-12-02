Hatayspor's striker went in goal twice in the cup game and they won - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
02.12.2021 17:16
Atakas Hatayspor beat Eyupspor on penalties at home in the 4th Round of the Ziraat Turkish Cup, which Mame Diouf made history.There were extraordinary moments in the Hatayspor - Eyupspor match played in the Ziraat Turkish Cup.

There were extraordinary moments in the Hatayspor - Eyupspor match played in the Ziraat Turkish Cup. Both Hatayspor's goalkeepers were shown red cards, and striker Meme Diouf had to go in goal twice at the match that went down in history.

When goalkeeper Abdullah Yigiter was shown a red card in 90+4 in the overtime during the match, Diouf necessarily went in goal in Hatay, which used all of player substitution rights, in 90+6.

When the teams gained the right to substitute 1 more player in the overtime period of the match, which ended 1-1 in normal time, Diouf took off the goalkeeper's uniform and returned to his regular spot, and handed over the goal to Yavuz Bugra Boyar. However, the same misfortune happened to Hatay again in the 120th minute. This time, Yavuz Bugra Boyar was sent off from the game by receiving a red card after he fouled his opponent outside the penalty area. Diouf went in goal again. The striker, who went in the goal, finished the match without conceding a goal and the match went to penalties. Diouf was both the goalkeeper and striker during penalties. While the Senegalese striker was turning the penalty into a goal; Although he guessed the corners correctly in the opponents' kicks, he conceded goals. The match ended 6-5 in favor of Hatayspor and Diouf broke new ground for the fans in Turkish football history.

"I USED TO GO IN GOAL WHEN I WAS YOUNG"

"I used to go in goal when I was young. Because when you're young you try crazy things sometimes. This is what I was trying with my friends in the neighborhood. Whenever my friends need me I try to do my best" Senegalese striker said in the statement he made to the broadcaster after the match.

