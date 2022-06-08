Venezuela Devlet Başkanı Maduro, AA'ya konuştu - Son Dakika
Üye Girişi

Venezuela Devlet Başkanı Maduro, AA'ya konuştu

08.06.2022 18:19
Venezuela Devlet Başkanı Maduro, AA'ya konuştu

US sanctions have "returned like a boomerang," affecting the American and European economies, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro told Anadolu Agency.

US sanctions have "returned like a boomerang," affecting the American and European economies, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro told Anadolu Agency.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency on Wednesday, Maduro said "it is very difficult" when he was asked about the possibility of the lifting of US sanctions against Venezuela.

"Because the US empire has always been caught up in its own aggression. Look at what is happening right now with Russia. All the sanctions imposed – more than a thousand economic sanctions against the Russian economy, agriculture, oil, and gas – have returned like a boomerang, and today they have returned against the European and American economies, which are creaking with galloping inflation, and they also affected the economies and economic rights of all the countries of the world."

Caracas made an "important contact" on March 5 with a delegation from the US government, and they maintained a fluid, permanent communication, Maduro said, adding Washington authorized American oil company Chevron, Italian Eni, and Spanish Repsol to move their investments in Venezuela to produce oil and gas for its natural market.

"They are small steps in the right direction. Let's have patience, patience, patience and keep working to get ahead with our own effort," he said. "And hopefully one day, the United States abandons its policy of aggression, of coercion, of sanctions."

Venezuela's exclusion from Summit of Americas 'huge mistake'

On the exclusion of Venezuela from the Summit of the Americas organized by the Organization of American States, Maduro said that the exclusion of his country along with Nicaragua and Cuba, which he called "anti-imperialist countries in Latin America and the Caribbean," has been rejected by more than 25 governments across the region.

"This meeting of the Americas has been transformed into a meeting of the protest of the governments against exclusion and a lesson has been taught to the American empire that ... the time of the imperial orders is over," he said.

"And I would say that it was a huge mistake made by the country's administration to try to exclude our country," Maduro said, referring to Caracas' absence in Los Angeles.

He further said: "Unfortunately, that so-called Summit of the Americas gradually deteriorated from the political-diplomatic point of view. In these summits, no important issues are discussed, the priority issues of the peoples, the main problems we have."

"The US empire intends to reach these instances to give orders, believing that Latin America and the Caribbean are the backyard of the US empire. Those times have passed," he stressed.

Asked whether he plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is also in the Turkish capital Ankara for contacts, Maduro said he did not know that Lavrov is also in Ankara, but added: "If I can see him, I would be very happy. He is a great friend."

YORUMLAR
500
Venezuela Devlet Başkanı Maduro, Anıtkabir'i ziyaret etti Venezuela Devlet Başkanı Maduro, Anıtkabir'i ziyaret etti Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Venezuela Devlet Başkanı Maduro'yu resmi törenle karşıladı Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Venezuela Devlet Başkanı Maduro'yu resmi törenle karşıladı
Kaynak: AA

Güncel, Son Dakika

Son Dakika Güncel Venezuela Devlet Başkanı Maduro, AA'ya konuştu - Son Dakika

Bu haber AA tarafından hazırlanmış olup habere Sondakika.com tarafından hiçbir editöryal müdahalede bulunulmamıştır. AA tarafından hazırlanan bütün haberler sitemizde hazırlandığı şekliyle otomatik servis edilmektedir. Bu nedenle haberin hukuki muhatabı AA kurumudur.

Son Dakika
18:03 İtibar davasını kazanan Johnny Depp, Amber Heard'ın kendisine ödeyeceği 8 milyon dolardan vazgeçebilir
17:41 Ziraat Odaları İl Koordinasyon Kurulu Başkanı Abdulkadir Güneş, üretici ile market arasındaki fiyat farkına isyan etti
17:23 Beliz Başkır'ın takım arkadaşı Ebrar Karakurt ile paylaştığı fotoğraf gündem oldu! Ebrar'ın "Aşık oluyorum" yorumu dikkatlerden kaçmadı
17:21 Köpek sandığı timsahı seven adam, tek bacağından oldu
17:10 Mehmetçik'ten Barış Pınarı bölgesinde teröristlere geçit yok! 3 PKK/YPG'li etkisiz hale getirildi
17:08 Kur'an-ı Kerim'e tekme atan 3 öğrenci örgün eğitim dışına çıkarıldı!
16:58 Ekonomik sıkıntılarla boğuşan Barcelona'dan duyanları şoka uğratan uygulama! Camp Nou düğün salonu oluyor
16:58 Taksi şoförü tartışma yaşadığı motosikletliyi ezmeye çalıştı! O anlar saniye saniye kamerada
16:38 NBA oyuncusuyla buluşmasını hala unutamamış! Yetişkin film yıldızı Lana Rhoades'ten ilginç itiraf
16:23 Yarışmanın yapımcılarına kızının bakire olduğu bilgisini veren anne, genç kızı sinirlendirdi
Son Dakika
24 saat son dakika haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 8.06.2022 18:22:40. #1.13#
SON DAKİKA: Venezuela Devlet Başkanı Maduro, AA'ya konuştu - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir]
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
Advertisement