COMMODITY – Oil prices roıse over 2.0 pct. on continued supply cuts

– Oil prices rose more than 2.0 percent a barrel on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iraq backed an extension of supply cuts for another six to nine months.Following the recent news, WTI rose by 2.74 percent to 60.07 dollars and Brent rose by 2.75 percent to 66.52 dollars.Gold prices fell on increased risk appetite of investors after US and China restarts trade talks.- silver fell by 0.98 percent and priced 15.19 dollars,gold fell by 1.78 percent and priced 1,388.5 dollars,copper rose by 1.37 percent and priced 2.7425 dollars,platinum fell by 0.57 percent and priced 836.3 dollars,palladium fell by 0.36 percent and priced 1,532 dollars.

- Istanbul