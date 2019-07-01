Son Dakika Haberleri: COMMODITY – Oil prices roıse over 2.0 pct. on continued supply cuts
Son Dakika Güncel Haber

COMMODITY – Oil prices roıse over 2.0 pct. on continued supply cuts

36 dakika önce

– Oil prices rose more than 2.0 percent a barrel on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iraq backed an extension of supply cuts for another six to nine months.Following the recent news, WTI rose by 2.74 percent to 60.07 dollars and Brent rose by 2.75 percent to 66.52 dollars.

COMMODITY – Oil prices roıse over 2.0 pct. on continued supply cuts, System.String[]
– Oil prices rose more than 2.0 percent a barrel on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iraq backed an extension of supply cuts for another six to nine months.
Following the recent news, WTI rose by 2.74  percent to 60.07 dollars and Brent rose by 2.75  percent to 66.52 dollars.
Gold prices fell on increased risk appetite of investors after US and China restarts trade talks.
 - silver fell by 0.98 percent and priced 15.19 dollars,
gold fell by 1.78 percent and priced 1,388.5 dollars,
copper rose by 1.37  percent and priced 2.7425 dollars,
platinum fell by 0.57 percent and priced 836.3 dollars,
palladium fell by 0.36 percent and priced 1,532 dollars.
 


- Istanbul
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 01.07.2019 10:18 Kaynak: DHA
İstanbul, Güncel
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder



Fatih Erbakan: İstanbul'u bu kez CHP'den Yeniden Refah olarak alacağız İstanbul Valiliğinden LGBT yürüyüşüyle ilgili açıklama! İstanbullular bu sabah metrobüse akın etti! Durakta insan seli Ünlü doktora soruşturma: 12 kızı denek olarak kullandı!

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 1.7.2019 10:54:54. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: COMMODITY – Oil prices roıse over 2.0 pct. on continued supply cuts
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]