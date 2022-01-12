Üye Girişi
Named his newborn baby after the Viking King Ragnar - Son Dakika

Named his newborn baby after the Viking King Ragnar

12.01.2022 13:45
Named his newborn baby after the Viking King Ragnar

Guven Arslan (34) from Diyarbakir, named his newborn baby after Ragnar Lodbrok, the protagonist of 'Vikings' series, which he is a fan of and watches the episodes over and over again.

Guven Arslan (34) from Diyarbakir, named his newborn baby after Ragnar Lodbrok, the protagonist of 'Vikings' series, which he is a fan of and watches the episodes over and over again.

Guven Arslan and Sibel Arslan (26) who work in the furniture industry in the city had a baby boy last week. After the couple learned the gender of the baby, they first thought of naming him 'Ruzgar' (Wind). Guven Arslan gave up on this decision and named his son after the protagonist of the 'Vikings' series, Ragnar Lodbrok, who was the king of Denmark and Sweden according to traditional sources.

Stating that he loved the series and that the real-life story of the main character, Ragnar Lodbrok, impressed him a lot, Arslan said that he was very happy with the decision. Arslan also stated that after returning from the Birth Registration Office, his wife did not believe him until he showed her the temporary ID.

(PHOTOS)


Named his newborn baby after the Viking King Ragnar
Named his newborn baby after the Viking King Ragnar
YORUMLAR
500

Sibel Arslan, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Named his newborn baby after the Viking King Ragnar - Son Dakika


Kazakistan'da neler oluyor? Tokayev "10 gün içinde çekilecekler" dedi, Rus savunma bakanı yalanladı Kazakistan'da neler oluyor? Tokayev "10 gün içinde çekilecekler" dedi, Rus savunma bakanı yalanladı         
13:42
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan CHP'ye: Ne kadar gevşek değil mi? Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan CHP'ye: Ne kadar gevşek değil mi?         
13:14
Şiddetli yağmur sokağı göle çevirdi, botunu kapan vatandaş denizde yüzer gibi yüzdü Şiddetli yağmur sokağı göle çevirdi, botunu kapan vatandaş denizde yüzer gibi yüzdü         
13:03
Göbek dansı hayatını tepe taklak etti! Hem kocası boşadı hem de işten atıldı Göbek dansı hayatını tepe taklak etti! Hem kocası boşadı hem de işten atıldı         
12:14
2 aylık bebeğini -18 derecedeki buzluğa kapattı! Cani babanın savunması daha feci 2 aylık bebeğini -18 derecedeki buzluğa kapattı! Cani babanın savunması daha feci         
10:35
Memurlardan 2022'de yapılacak yemek kesintileri belirlendi Memurlardan 2022'de yapılacak yemek kesintileri belirlendi         
10:14
İnsanı perişan edip, evden çıkamaz hale getiriyor! Omicron'un yeni belirtisi: Kötü ishal İnsanı perişan edip, evden çıkamaz hale getiriyor! Omicron'un yeni belirtisi: Kötü ishal         
10:00
Vaka sayıları 75 bine dayandı! Bilim Kurulu bugün toplanıyor, masada yeni tedbirler var Vaka sayıları 75 bine dayandı! Bilim Kurulu bugün toplanıyor, masada yeni tedbirler var         
09:27
Konyaspor'dan Ahmet Çalık'ın ölümü sonrası anlamlı hareket! 6 numaralı formasını emekli ettiler Konyaspor'dan Ahmet Çalık'ın ölümü sonrası anlamlı hareket! 6 numaralı formasını emekli ettiler         
08:55
Türkiye, avukat Dilara Yıldız'a ağlıyor! Katil zanlısının cinayetten önce attığı mesajlar tüyler ürpertti: Kanında duş aldıracağım sana Türkiye, avukat Dilara Yıldız'a ağlıyor! Katil zanlısının cinayetten önce attığı mesajlar tüyler ürpertti: Kanında duş aldıracağım sana         
08:27
İstanbul'a gelen Galatasaray'ın yeni hocası Domenec Torrent hızlı başladı! İstanbul'a gelen Galatasaray'ın yeni hocası Domenec Torrent hızlı başladı!         
07:48
Son Dakika: Türk Metal Sendikası ile MESS arasında anlaşma sağlandı! İşçi maaşlarına yüzde 27.44 zam yapıldı Son Dakika: Türk Metal Sendikası ile MESS arasında anlaşma sağlandı! İşçi maaşlarına yüzde 27.44 zam yapıldı         
07:46
Öğrencisine "Neden başörtüsü takıyorsun?" diyen Prof. Dr. Metin Kazancı'nın Ankara Üniversitesi'ndeki görevine son verildi Öğrencisine "Neden başörtüsü takıyorsun?" diyen Prof. Dr. Metin Kazancı'nın Ankara Üniversitesi'ndeki görevine son verildi         
07:46
Türkiye Enes Kara'yı konuşurken çok konuşulacak "yurt" anketi Türkiye Enes Kara'yı konuşurken çok konuşulacak "yurt" anketi         
20:19
Son Dakika! İntihar eden tıp öğrencisi Enes Kara ile ilgili AK Parti Sözcüsü Ömer Çelik'ten açıklama: Derin üzüntü yaşıyoruz Son Dakika! İntihar eden tıp öğrencisi Enes Kara ile ilgili AK Parti Sözcüsü Ömer Çelik'ten açıklama: Derin üzüntü yaşıyoruz         
16:38
Döner bıçakları ve sopalarla Adana sokaklarında yürümüşlerdi! Kendilerini "515 Haşimi" olarak tanıtan Suriyeliler sınır dışı ediliyor Döner bıçakları ve sopalarla Adana sokaklarında yürümüşlerdi! Kendilerini "515 Haşimi" olarak tanıtan Suriyeliler sınır dışı ediliyor         
16:19

Son Dakika Haberleri
13:34 Cinsel içerikli videodaki kadını eşine benzetti, hayatını cehenneme çevirdi
13:21 Son Dakika! Yabancı isimler konuşuluyordu ama Fenerbahçe sezonun geri kalan bölümü için teknik direktör İsmail Kartal ile anlaştı
13:14 Buse Varol'dan eşi Alişan'ın "Buse'yi öpüşme sahnesi olmadığı için seçtim" sözlerine destek
13:13 Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan CHP'ye: Ne kadar gevşek değil mi?
13:12 "Kasaptan et almıyorum, kuzu kestiriyorum" diyen Destici'ye bir tepki de veterinerlerden: Halk sağlığı adına endişeliyiz
12:58 Fransa'yı karıştıran gizemli telefon! Macron'un eşini arayıp "Kocanın erkek sevgilisi var" dediler
12:47 Erdoğan açıkladı! Özel okul ücretlerindeki artış tavanı yüzde 36 ile sınırlandırıldı
12:46 Son Dakika! Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan teröristle fotoğrafları ortaya çıkan HDP'li Güzel'le ilgili ilk yorum: Parlamentoda görmek istemiyoruz
12:38 İmzasını kopyaladılar! 92 yaşındaki adama 10,6 milyon dolarlık borç çıkardılar
12:30 Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan dolar ve enflasyon mesajı: Temmuz ayında çalışanların durumunu tekrar değerlendireceğiz!
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 12.01.2022 13:51:17. #1.13#
SON DAKİKA: Named his newborn baby after the Viking King Ragnar - Son Dakika
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement