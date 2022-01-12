Named his newborn baby after the Viking King Ragnar - Son Dakika

Guven Arslan (34) from Diyarbakir, named his newborn baby after Ragnar Lodbrok, the protagonist of 'Vikings' series, which he is a fan of and watches the episodes over and over again.

Guven Arslan and Sibel Arslan (26) who work in the furniture industry in the city had a baby boy last week. After the couple learned the gender of the baby, they first thought of naming him 'Ruzgar' (Wind). Guven Arslan gave up on this decision and named his son after the protagonist of the 'Vikings' series, Ragnar Lodbrok, who was the king of Denmark and Sweden according to traditional sources.

Stating that he loved the series and that the real-life story of the main character, Ragnar Lodbrok, impressed him a lot, Arslan said that he was very happy with the decision. Arslan also stated that after returning from the Birth Registration Office, his wife did not believe him until he showed her the temporary ID.

