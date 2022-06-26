Ostrich chased, woman ran away screaming - Son Dakika
Üye Girişi

Ostrich chased, woman ran away screaming

26.06.2022 15:21
Ostrich chased, woman ran away screaming

An ostrich in Kultur (Culture) Park in Aksaray came out of its shelter and chased a woman in the cafe garden.The incident took place in the garden of the cafe in the park.

An ostrich in Kultur (Culture) Park in Aksaray came out of its shelter and chased a woman in the cafe garden.

The incident took place in the garden of the cafe in the park. Allegedly, the cafe employee forgot to close the door after leaving food for the ostrich they have been displaying in the shelter. Coming out of the shelter, the ostrich began to chase a woman who was a customer at the cafe.  Noticing the situation, the officials and other customers came to help and took the ostrich back to the shelter.

Those moments were captured by nearby people with their cell phones. It was seen in the videos that woman ran away screaming.

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE:

---------------------

-Ostrich is chasing the woman

-Woman is running away screaming


YORUMLAR
500
Kaynak: DHA

Güncel, Son Dakika

Son Dakika Güncel Ostrich chased, woman ran away screaming - Son Dakika

Bu haber Demirören Haber Ajansı tarafından hazırlanmış olup habere Sondakika.com tarafından hiçbir editöryal müdahalede bulunulmamıştır. Demirören Haber Ajansı tarafından hazırlanan bütün haberler sitemizde hazırlandığı şekliyle otomatik servis edilmektedir. Bu nedenle haberin hukuki muhatabı Demirören Haber Ajansı kurumudur.

Son Dakika
13:17 İnternetten tanıştığı kadın tarafından dolandırıldı: Çocuklarımın rızkını bile ona verdim
13:16 Balayından dönüyorlardı! Yeni evli çift korkunç kazada hayatlarını kaybetti
13:14 Çankırı Belediyesi sağlık ocağının suyunu kesince binaya hortum çekmek zorunda kaldılar!
13:12 Uyuşturucu için üvey babasına bıçak çekti! Polis biber gazıyla etkisiz hale getirildi
13:10 Rusya, başkent Kiev'i vurdu! Peş peşe füzeler ateşlendi
13:09 Sünnet olmak istemeyen çocuk salondan kaçtı! İşte gülümseten o anlar
13:08 Bartın'da sel! Dereler taştı ev ve iş yerlerini su bastı
13:06 İngiliz medyasına konuşan Ümit Özdağ'dan röportaja damga vuran soru: Gece evine dönerken tecavüze uğrar mıyım diye korkmak ister misin?
13:04 Bir zamanlar Fenerbahçe'de top koşturan Guiza'ya oğlundan şaşırtan suçlama: Beni terk etti
12:19 Kurban Bayramı tatili kaç gün olacak? Gözler, Erdoğan'ın yarın başkanlık edeceği Kabine toplantısına çevrildi
Son Dakika
24 saat son dakika haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 26.06.2022 15:24:21. #1.11#
SON DAKİKA: Ostrich chased, woman ran away screaming - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Ziyaretçi Aydınlatma Metni] - [Hata Bildir]
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
Advertisement