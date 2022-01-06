SunExpress starts direct flights between Vilnius and Antalya - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
SunExpress starts direct flights between Vilnius and Antalya

06.01.2022 11:17
SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, has announced that it has expanded its European flight network with new destinations in the summer of 2022. The airline begins direct scheduled flights between its hub Antalya and Lithuania's capital Vilnius in summer.

SunExpress, the airline that connects Turkey's tourism capital Antalya to the highest number of destinations with both domestic and international direct flights, announced that as of April, it has added Vilnius to its flight network with up to 7 reciprocal flights per week.

EASY ACCESS TO ANTALYAStarting in April with the direct flights of SunExpress, which has been organizing charter flights between Lithuania and Turkey through many tour operators, Lithuanian holidaymakers will have the opportunity to individually plan their holidays in Turkey and reach the popular tourist destination Antalya easier than ever before.


Lufthansa, Antalya, Turkey, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

