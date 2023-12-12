TOFAŞ, Igokea m: tel\'i farklı mağlup etti

Salon: TOFAŞ
Hakemler: Fernando Calatrava (İspanya), Martin Horozov (Bulgaristan), Gvidas Gedvilas (Litvanya)
TOFAŞ: Özgür Cengiz 3, Winston 14, Prewitt 11, Homesley 18, Tolga Geçim 5, Ege Demir 2, O'Brien 6, Maye 19, Sakic 10, Wiley 9, Mustafa Kurtuldum 2
Igokea m: tel: Kondic 6, Atic 12, Tanaskovic 2, Josilo, Nakic, Nikolic 2, Milosavjevic 13, Maric 8, Carmichael 8, Jeremic 3, Moody 11
1.Periyot: 18-11
Devre: 46-30
3.Periyot: 73-47
Basketbol Şampiyonlar Ligi H Grubu 5. hafta maçında TOFAŞ, evinde Bosna Hersek'in Igokea m: tel takımı 99-65 yendi.
