 Son Dakika Son Dakika Son Dakika
TOFAŞ, Igokea m: tel'i farklı mağlup etti - Son Dakika
Üye Girişi

TOFAŞ, Igokea m: tel'i farklı mağlup etti

TOFAŞ, Basketbol Şampiyonlar Ligi H Grubu 5. hafta maçında evinde Bosna Hersek'in Igokea m: tel takımını 99-65 yenerek galibiyet elde etti.

TOFAŞ, Igokea m: tel\'i farklı mağlup etti
12.12.2023 - 22:19,
Abone Ol

Salon: TOFAŞ

Hakemler: Fernando Calatrava (İspanya), Martin Horozov (Bulgaristan), Gvidas Gedvilas (Litvanya)

TOFAŞ: Özgür Cengiz 3, Winston 14, Prewitt 11, Homesley 18, Tolga Geçim 5, Ege Demir 2, O'Brien 6, Maye 19, Sakic 10, Wiley 9, Mustafa Kurtuldum 2

Igokea m: tel: Kondic 6, Atic 12, Tanaskovic 2, Josilo, Nakic, Nikolic 2, Milosavjevic 13, Maric 8, Carmichael 8, Jeremic 3, Moody 11

1.Periyot: 18-11

Devre: 46-30

3.Periyot: 73-47

Basketbol Şampiyonlar Ligi H Grubu 5. hafta maçında TOFAŞ, evinde Bosna Hersek'in Igokea m: tel takımı 99-65 yendi.

Kaynak: AA
YORUMLAR

Bulgaristan, basketbol, Litvanya, Basketbol, Maç Sonucu, Spor, Güncel, Son Dakika

Son Dakika Spor TOFAŞ, Igokea m: tel'i farklı mağlup etti - Son Dakika


22:43
Ankaragücü'nün yeni başkanı İsmail Mert Fırat oldu Ankaragücü'nün yeni başkanı İsmail Mert Fırat oldu
22:13
Pençe Kilit bölgesinde bir asker şehit düştü! Birkaç gün önce, 'Yine ölmedim' paylaşımı yapmış Pençe Kilit bölgesinde bir asker şehit düştü! Birkaç gün önce, "Yine ölmedim" paylaşımı yapmış
21:50
Selvi Kılıçdaroğlu, CHP Kurultayı'nda ne dedi? CHP lideri Özgür Özel olayın perde arkasını canlı yayında anlattı Selvi Kılıçdaroğlu, CHP Kurultayı'nda ne dedi? CHP lideri Özgür Özel olayın perde arkasını canlı yayında anlattı
21:30
Aslan kader maçında! Kopenhag-Galatasaray maçında ilk 11'ler belli oldu Aslan kader maçında! Kopenhag-Galatasaray maçında ilk 11'ler belli oldu
21:29
Biden: İsrail dünyada desteğini kaybediyor Biden: İsrail dünyada desteğini kaybediyor
21:06
Halil Umut Meler, hastaneye gelen Ankaragücü heyetini kabul etmedi Halil Umut Meler, hastaneye gelen Ankaragücü heyetini kabul etmedi
20:49
Elon Musk, önümüzdeki yıl TEKNOFEST için Adana'ya gelecek Elon Musk, önümüzdeki yıl TEKNOFEST için Adana'ya gelecek
20:21
Kopenhag U19, Galatasaray U19'u 6-0 mağlup etti Kopenhag U19, Galatasaray U19'u 6-0 mağlup etti

Son Dakika
22:43 Ankaragücü'nün yeni başkanı İsmail Mert Fırat oldu
22:13 Pençe Kilit bölgesinde bir asker şehit düştü! Birkaç gün önce, "Yine ölmedim" paylaşımı yapmış
21:50 Selvi Kılıçdaroğlu, CHP Kurultayı'nda ne dedi? CHP lideri Özgür Özel olayın perde arkasını canlı yayında anlattı
21:30 Aslan kader maçında! Kopenhag-Galatasaray maçında ilk 11'ler belli oldu
21:29 Biden: İsrail dünyada desteğini kaybediyor
21:06 Halil Umut Meler, hastaneye gelen Ankaragücü heyetini kabul etmedi
20:49 Elon Musk, önümüzdeki yıl TEKNOFEST için Adana'ya gelecek
20:21 Kopenhag U19, Galatasaray U19'u 6-0 mağlup etti
20:21 "Bacaklarımı hissedemiyorum" sözüyle dünyaya seslenen Gazzeli Rital, tedavisi için Türkiye'de
20:13 TEKNOFEST 2024 Adana'da yapılacak
Son Dakika
24 saat son dakika haber yayını
Hakkımızda |  Reklam |  İletişim |  Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 12.12.2023 22:51:21. #1.13#
SON DAKİKA: TOFAŞ, Igokea m: tel'i farklı mağlup etti - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Ziyaretçi Aydınlatma Metni] - [Hata Bildir]
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
Advertisement