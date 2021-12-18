50 illegal immigrants caught off the coast of Izmir - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
18.12.2021 12:34
50 illegal immigrants were caught off the coast of the Dikili district of Izmir.Coast Guard Command teams detected that a group of illegal immigrants was trying to go to European countries illegally during the controls made with mobile radar in the offshore district of Dikili.

50 illegal immigrants were caught off the coast of the Dikili district of Izmir.

Coast Guard Command teams detected that a group of illegal immigrants was trying to go to European countries illegally during the controls made with mobile radar in the offshore district of Dikili. Teams caught 31 immigrants and brought them ashore. Also, 19 more illegal immigrants were caught in the same region. A total of 50 illegal immigrants were sent to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management after their procedures.

