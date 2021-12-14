Warm-up time for Kangal dog Lessi's 10 puppies - Son Dakika

10 puppies of Kangal dog named 'Lessi', born in one litter in Ormanagzi village of Olur district in Erzurum, are lined up around the fire in the garden and warmed up.

Kangal dog named 'Lessi', whose owner is Asim Ozdemir in Ormanagzi village of Olur district, gave birth to 10 puppies in one litter. The puppies gather around the fire in the garden in order not to be affected by the cold weather in the city, where the winter season is very harsh.

Stating that he can re-home the puppies after they are weaned, Asim Ozdemir said, " Kangal dog Lessi, which we adopted when it was a puppy, gave birth to 10 puppies a month ago. I light the fire to prepare food for the mother dog. While the pot is boiling on the fire, the puppies gather around and enjoy the heat."

(PHOTOS)