THY Euroleague: Anadolu Efes: 87 Bitci Baskonia: 72

14.12.2021 22:50
THY Euroleague 15. hafta maçında Anadolu Efes, İspanya ekibi Bitci Baskonia'yı 87-72 mağlup etti.

THY Euroleague 15. hafta maçında Anadolu Efes, İspanya ekibi Bitci Baskonia'yı 87-72 mağlup etti.

Salon: Sinan Erdem

Hakemler: Sasa Pukl xx, Anne Panther xx, Marcin Kowalski xx

Anadolu Efes: Larkin xxx 16, Beaubois x 7, Bryant x 2, Moerman xxx 15, Dunston x, Singleton x, Pleiss xxx 17, Micic xxx 24, Anderson x, Petrusev xx 6, Simon x

Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

Bitci Baskonia: Baldwin xxx 10, Granger xxx 17, Fontecchio xxx 17, Sedekerskis x 8, Enoch x 5, Peters xx 9, Costello x, Giedraitis x 5, Nnoko x 1

Başantrenör: Dusko Ivanovic

1. Periyot: 13-21 (Bitci Baskoni lehine)

Devre: 43-42 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

3. Periyot: 66-62 (Anadolu Efes lehine) - İSTANBUL

Kaynak: İHA

