Commodıty – Oil Prices Rose As Concerns Over The Economical Outlook İncrease

– Oil prices rose on concerns on the global economy outlook.Following the recent news, WTI rose by 0.06 percent to 53.59 dollars and Brent rose by 0.02 percent to 61.99 dollars.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to chop its commodities business after a months-long review showed the business was using too much capital for too little profit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Goldman is discussing pulling back in physical trading of iron ore, platinum and other metals, the WSJ report said, adding the reductions in the business will be presented to the board later this month.

Metal prices prices mixed, as U.S. President Donald Trump woved to build a border wall in his State of Union speech.

       - silver fell by 0.2 percent and priced 15.805 dollars,

       - gold fell by 0.1 percent and priced 1,317.8 dollars,

       - copper rose by 0.23 percent and priced 2.8235 dollars,

       - platinum fell by 0.1 percent and priced 819.1 dollars,

       - palladium rose by 0.33 percent and priced 1,345.6 dollars. - Istanbul

