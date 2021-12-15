Folkart opens its first international office in Dubai - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
15.12.2021 11:25
Folkart, an Izmir based construction company and one of Turkey's most reputable brands, opened its first international office in Dubai.

Folkart, an Izmir based construction company and one of Turkey's most reputable brands, opened its first international office in Dubai. Folkart's Dubai office precedes its offices which are to be opened in Berlin and Cologne, where the company has been working with partner companies in the German market.

Folkart Dubai office opening was celebrated with an event that took place at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Hotel in Dubai. The evening was hosted by Folkart executives including Cem Mengi; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saya Group, Mesut Sancak; Chairman of the Board of Folkart and Metin Sancak; General Manager of Folkart, who introduced the group companies and Izmir to investors from Dubai for business opportunities in Turkey.

The opening event was attended by esteemed investor groups from Dubai including the Al Maktoum, Ghurair, Al Futtaim, Al Habtoor, and Al Tayer families. Folkart Dubai's partners Özgür Kaya, İdris Demirhan, and Mohamed Julfar were also among the participants.Cem Mengi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saya Group, the parent company of Folkart, emphasized the mutual advantages to be gained through cooperation between the UAE and Turkey. Highlighting Turkey's unique historical and cultural wealth, Mengi expressed optimism about the future of the Turkish economy and reminded that Turkey's export volume exceeded 221 billion USD in the last 12 months.ENVIRONMENT-FRIENDLY, ADVANCED TECHNOLOGYMesut Sancak, Folkart Chairman of the Board of Directors, expressed happiness for opening an office in Dubai as a milestone for achieving global sales. He underlined that ethics, sustainability, and innovation awareness were at the foundations of the family firm and confirmed their determination to add value to their investors through constructing environmentally friendly, advanced technology universal buildings.IZMIR, TURKEY'S 'GATE TO THE WEST'Metin Sancak, General Manager of Folkart, shared the details of Folkart's 16 completed and 8 currently continuing projects in Izmir, whose total values exceed 25 billion Turkish Liras. Sancak underlined that Folkart is ready for new collaborations and invited investors to Izmir, a beautiful city with high investment potential.

Kaya International Chairman of the Board of Directors, Attorney Özgür Kaya said, "We share the common vision and excitement of being a global brand with Folkart. I hope that our cooperation with the prominent families of the Middle East will contribute to our country's economy."

PHOTOS


