'Pakistan to raise Kashmir issue at every world forum in 2020' (1) - Son Dakika

Pakistan's Ambassador to Ankara, Muhammed Syrus Sajjad Qazi, gives exclusive interview to Anadolu Agency on Sunday about Jammu and Kashmir question and Pakistan's road map in 2020.

Jammu and Kashmir remains one of the oldest unresolved international conflicts on the UN table. On Dec 31, 1947, India sought the UN Security Council's (UNSC) intervention, complaining that Pakistan was aiding the invaders who had overrun the state. For 23 years (1948-1971) the UNSC adopted 23 resolutions, established organizations and appointed various officials to deal with the issue.

On Jan. 5, 1949, the UN Commission for India and Pakistan adopted a resolution calling for a free and impartial plebiscite to let the people of Jammu and Kashmir decide about accession to either India or Pakistan. Both countries accepted the principle but failed to agree due to differences in interpretation of the procedure. Seventy-one years down the line, Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency, explained whether this resolution is still relevant and the failure of the world body and parties involved in the implementation of the resolution.