Son Dakika Haberleri: THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 76 - Buducnost Volı: 67

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 76 - Buducnost Volı: 67

26 dakika önce

THY EuroLeague'in 27. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, konuk ettiği Buducnost VOLI'yi 76-67 mağlup etti.

THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 76 - Buducnost Volı: 67, System.String[]
THY EuroLeague'in 27. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, konuk ettiği Buducnost VOLI'yi 76-67 mağlup etti.

Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik

Hakemler: Angel Miguel Perez xx, Fernando Rocha xx, Eduard Udyanskyy xx

Fenerbahçe Beko: Sinan Güler x 4, Green xx 9, Kalinic xx 14, Melli x 6, Ahmet Düverioğlu x 2, Sloukas xxx 11, Vesely xx 13, Datome x, Guduric xx 6, Melih Mahmutoğlu x, Ali Muhammed xx 11

Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic

Buducnost VOLI: Gordic xx 5, Jackson x 2, Bell xx 3, Clark xxx 20, Bitadze xx 11, Clarke x 6, Popovic xx 10, Suad Sehovic x, Barovic xx 10, Sead Sehovic x

Başantrenör: Jasmin Repesa

1. Periyot: 19-16 (Fenerbahçe Beko lehine)

Devre: 36-39 (Buducnost VOLI lehine)

3. Periyot: 58-58 - İSTANBUL

»  »      Haber Yayın Tarihi : 19.03.2019 11:24 Kaynak: İHA

Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Fenerbahçe'nin Euroleague Anıtı Açıldı Clarence Seedorf, Fenerbahçe'de Kadroya Giremeyen Carlos Kameni'yi Neden Milli Takıma Aldığını Açıkladı Basketbol: THY Avrupa Ligi Trabzonspor Camiasından Burak Yılmaz'a Tepki
SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 19.3.2019 23:50:25. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 76 - Buducnost Volı: 67
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]