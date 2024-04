Twitch, Türkçe Dil Desteği Kararıyla Gündemde

Twitch has updated its Supported Language.

It has removed Korean, Polish, Russian, and Turkish from the Help Center and Twitch Support.

It has also removed Thai from the Twitch Mobile App and Help Center.https://t.co/VUe27QkxLh#TwitchNews #TOSgg pic.twitter.com/XBAmiH3D9T

— Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) April 18, 2024