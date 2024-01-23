Oppenheimer, 96. Akademi Ödülleri\'nde en çok aday gösterilen film oldu

NEW ABD'de bu yıl 96'ncısı düzenlenecek Akademi Ödülleri (Oscar) için adaylar belli oldu. "Oppenheimer" Oscar'a en çok aday gösterilen film oldu.
Oscar'ın 2024 adayları arasında, Christopher Nolan'ın Amerikalı fizikçi Julius Robert Oppenheimer'ın hayatını konu alan "Oppenheimer" filmi 13 adaylıkla listenin başında yer aldı.
Emma Stone'un başrolünde yer aldığı fantastik film "Poor Things" 11, Martin Scorsese'in draması "Killers of the Flower Moon" 10 adaylıkla Oppenheimer'ı takip etti.
Yazın gişe rekorları kıran filmi "Barbie" 8 dalda aday gösterildi.
Los Angeles'ta 10 Mart'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak ödüller için bazı adaylar şöyle:
En iyi görüntü adayları:
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
En iyi yönetmen adayları:
Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest
En iyi erkek başrol adayları:
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
En iyi kadın başrol adayları:
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu adayları:
Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
Robert de Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu adayları:
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
En iyi sinematografi adayları:
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
En iyi uyarlama senaryo adayları:
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
En iyi film müziği adayları
The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot
I'm Just Ken - Barbie
It Never Went Away - American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? - Barbie
En iyi görsel efekt adayları:
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
