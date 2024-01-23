 Son Dakika Son Dakika Son Dakika
Oppenheimer, 96. Akademi Ödülleri'nde en çok aday gösterilen film oldu
Oppenheimer, 96. Akademi Ödülleri'nde en çok aday gösterilen film oldu

ABD'de bu yıl düzenlenecek 96. Akademi Ödülleri (Oscar) için adaylar belli oldu. Christopher Nolan'ın yönettiği ve Amerikalı fizikçi Julius Robert Oppenheimer'ın hayatını konu alan 'Oppenheimer' filmi 13 adaylıkla en çok aday gösterilen film oldu. Emma Stone'un başrolünde yer aldığı 'Poor Things' 11, Martin Scorsese'in yönettiği 'Killers of the Flower Moon' ise 10 adaylıkla Oppenheimer'ı takip etti. Barbie ise 8 dalda aday gösterildi.

23.01.2024 - 19:25,
NEW ABD'de bu yıl 96'ncısı düzenlenecek Akademi Ödülleri (Oscar) için adaylar belli oldu. "Oppenheimer" Oscar'a en çok aday gösterilen film oldu.

Oscar'ın 2024 adayları arasında, Christopher Nolan'ın Amerikalı fizikçi Julius Robert Oppenheimer'ın hayatını konu alan "Oppenheimer" filmi 13 adaylıkla listenin başında yer aldı.

Emma Stone'un başrolünde yer aldığı fantastik film "Poor Things" 11, Martin Scorsese'in draması "Killers of the Flower Moon" 10 adaylıkla Oppenheimer'ı takip etti.

Yazın gişe rekorları kıran filmi "Barbie" 8 dalda aday gösterildi.

Los Angeles'ta 10 Mart'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak ödüller için bazı adaylar şöyle:

En iyi görüntü adayları:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

En iyi yönetmen adayları:

Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest

En iyi erkek başrol adayları:

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

En iyi kadın başrol adayları:

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu adayları:

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Robert de Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu adayları:

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

En iyi sinematografi adayları:

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

- Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

En iyi uyarlama senaryo adayları:

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

En iyi film müziği adayları

The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot

I'm Just Ken - Barbie

It Never Went Away - American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? - Barbie

En iyi görsel efekt adayları:

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Kaynak: AA
Oppenheimer, 96. Akademi Ödülleri'nde en çok aday gösterilen film oldu
