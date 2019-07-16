Son Dakika Haberleri: 2019 Emmy Ödülleri adayları belli oldu: Game of Thrones 32 dalda aday
2019 Emmy Ödülleri adayları belli oldu: Game of Thrones 32 dalda aday

3 saat önce

ABD'de televizyon dünyasının en önemli ödülleri olan Emmy Ödülleri'nin bu seneki adayları açıklandı.

2019 Emmy Ödülleri adayları belli oldu: Game of Thrones 32 dalda aday

ABD'de televizyon dünyasının en önemli ödülleri olan Emmy Ödülleri'nin bu seneki adayları açıklandı. Game of Thrones 'En İyi Drama Dizisi' de dahil olmak üzere 32 dalda ödüle aday oldu.

HBO/Sky televizyonlarının ortak yapımı olan 5 bölümlük Chernobyl (Çernobil) dizisi, 19 dalda ödüle aday gösterildi.

Ödüller, 22 Eylül'de Los Angeles'ta yapılacak törenle sahiplerini bulacak.

71. Emmy Ödülleri'nde adaylar şu şekilde:

En İyi Drama

•Better Call Saul

•Bodyguard

•Game of Thrones

•Killing Eve

•Ozark

•Pose

•Succession

•This Is Us

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

•Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

•Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

•Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

•Laura Linney, Ozark

•Mandy Moore, This Is Us

•Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

En İyi Komedi

•Barry

•Fleabag

•The Good Place

•The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

•Russian Doll

•Schitt's Creek

•Veep

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi)

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

•Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

•Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

•Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi)

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

•Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

En İyi Mini Dizi

•Chernobyl

•Escape at Dannemora

•Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

•When They See Us

En İyi TV filmi

•Bandersnatch: Black Mirror

•Brexit

•Deadwood: The Movie

•King Lear

•My Dinner With Hervé

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini dizi / TV filmi)

•Mahershala Ali, True Detective

•Benecio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

•Jared Harris, Chernobyl

•Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini dizi/ TV filmi)

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

•Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

Alfie Allen, Game Of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

•Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House Of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

•Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

•Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

•Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

•Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

•Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

En İyi Konuk Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

•Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

•Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

En İyi Konuk Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

•Michael Angarana, This Is Us

•Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

•Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

•Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

•Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder

•Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi)

•Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

•Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Barry

•Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

En İyi Konuk Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi)

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

•Robert de Niro, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

•Peter MacNicol, Veep

•John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi)

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

•Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

•Betty Gilpin, GLOW

•Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

•Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

En İyi Konuk Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi)

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

•Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

•Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Mini dizi/ TV filmi)

•Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

•Michael K Williams, When They See Us

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Mini dizi/ TV filmi)

•Patricia Arquette, The Act

•Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

•Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

•Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

•Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Amerika Birleşik Devletleri, Game of Thrones, TV, Dünya

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 16.07.2019 11:54 
