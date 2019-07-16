2019 Emmy Ödülleri adayları belli oldu: Game of Thrones 32 dalda aday

ABD'de televizyon dünyasının en önemli ödülleri olan Emmy Ödülleri'nin bu seneki adayları açıklandı. Game of Thrones 'En İyi Drama Dizisi' de dahil olmak üzere 32 dalda ödüle aday oldu.

HBO/Sky televizyonlarının ortak yapımı olan 5 bölümlük Chernobyl (Çernobil) dizisi, 19 dalda ödüle aday gösterildi.

Ödüller, 22 Eylül'de Los Angeles'ta yapılacak törenle sahiplerini bulacak.

71. Emmy Ödülleri'nde adaylar şu şekilde:

En İyi Drama

•Better Call Saul

•Bodyguard

•Game of Thrones

•Killing Eve

•Ozark

•Pose

•Succession

•This Is Us

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

• Jason Bateman, Ozark

•Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

• Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

• Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

• Billy Porter, Pose

•Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

• Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

•Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

• Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

•Laura Linney, Ozark

•Mandy Moore, This Is Us

•Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

• Robin Wright, House of Cards

En İyi Komedi

•Barry

•Fleabag

•The Good Place

•The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

•Russian Doll

•Schitt's Creek

•Veep

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi)

• Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

• Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

•Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

• Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

•Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

•Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi)

• Anthony Anderson, black-ish

• Don Cheadle, Black Monday

• Ted Danson, The Good Place

• Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

• Bill Hader, Barry

•Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

En İyi Mini Dizi

•Chernobyl

•Escape at Dannemora

•Fosse/Verdon

• Sharp Objects

•When They See Us

En İyi TV filmi

•Bandersnatch: Black Mirror

•Brexit

•Deadwood: The Movie

•King Lear

•My Dinner With Hervé

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini dizi / TV filmi)

•Mahershala Ali, True Detective

•Benecio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

• Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

•Jared Harris, Chernobyl

•Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

• Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini dizi/ TV filmi)

• Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

• Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

• Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

• Joey King, The Act

•Niecy Nash, When They See Us

• Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

• Alfie Allen, Game Of Thrones

• Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

•Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones

• Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones

• Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

• Michael Kelly, House Of Cards

• Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

•Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

• Julia Garner, Ozark

•Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

•Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

•Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

•Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

En İyi Konuk Kadın Oyuncu (Drama)

•Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black

• Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

• Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

• Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

• Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

•Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

En İyi Konuk Erkek Oyuncu (Drama)

•Michael Angarana, This Is Us

•Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

•Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

•Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

•Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder

•Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi)

•Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

•Anthony Carrigan, Barry

• Tony Hale, Veep

• Stephen Root, Barry

•Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

• Henry Winkler, Barry

En İyi Konuk Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi)

• Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

•Robert de Niro, Saturday Night Live

• Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

•Peter MacNicol, Veep

•John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

• Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

• Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi)

• Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

• Anna Chlumsky, Veep

•Sian Clifford, Fleabag

• Olivia Colman, Fleabag

•Betty Gilpin, GLOW

•Sarah Goldberg, Barry

• Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

•Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

En İyi Konuk Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi)

• Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

•Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

• Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

• Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

•Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

• Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Mini dizi/ TV filmi)

•Asante Blackk, When They See Us

• Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

• John Leguizamo, When They See Us

• Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

• Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

•Michael K Williams, When They See Us

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Mini dizi/ TV filmi)

•Patricia Arquette, The Act

•Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

•Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

• Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

•Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

•Emily Watson, Chernobyl