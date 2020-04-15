Coronabonds still option for Eurogroup - Centeno - Son Dakika
Son Dakika Güncel Coronabonds still option for Eurogroup - Centeno - Son Dakika

Coronabonds still option for Eurogroup - Centeno

6 saat önce

Eurogroup President Mario Centeno said that eurobonds could still be issued in response to the coronavirus crisis despite some countries preferring a different response.

Coronabonds still option for Eurogroup - Centeno, System.String[]

Eurogroup President Mario Centeno said that eurobonds could still be issued in response to the coronavirus crisis despite some countries preferring a different response.

Speaking to Frankurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Centeno stressed that the group has "only a couple of weeks" to decide on how to fund its coronavirus recovery fund.

The Eurogroup chief noted that eurobonds, also dubbed coronabonds, may be combined with the option of financing the fund through the EU budget.

Last week, the Eurogroup agreed after lengthy talks to suggest a recovery fund to help the economy rebound after the current lockdowns. Countries including Germany and Austria voiced objection to the issuance of joint bonds and prefer providing funding via the budget.


Only, Güncel, Son Dakika

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 15.04.2020 12:15 Kaynak: DHA

Abone Ol:Google'da Takip Et Paylaş: Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder



Son Dakika

Türkiye'de koronavirüs salgınında zinciri kıran filyasyon sisteminin ayrıntıları netleşti
Gün içinde iki kere sallanan Hatay'da 4 büyüklüğünde bir deprem daha oldu Koronavirüs, İstanbul Boğazı'ndaki yunus popülasyonunu artırdı mı? Konunun uzmanı açıklık getirdi Son Dakika: ABD'de koronavirüs nedeniyle bir günde 2 bin 410 kişi hayatını kaybetti Tahliyesine hükmedilen Ergenekon'un eski savcılarından Dalkuş hakkında yeniden tutuklama kararı çıktı Koronavirüs anketinden çıkan sonuç: Yüzde 77 sokağa çıkma yasağı istiyor 14 ildeki 41 yerleşim yerinde karantina kararı kaldırıldı İnfaz düzenlemesiyle cezaevinden çıkan kadın mahkumun sevinci dikkat çekti Profesörün "İlk korona hastalarını adaya götürür öldürürdüm" sözleri bilim dünyasını ayağa kaldırdı Prof. Ali Ülkü Azrak, koronavirüs nedeniyle hayatını kaybetti Balkonundan "Doymadım" şarkısını seslendiren esrarengiz kişi, ilçede gündem oldu Meteoroloji uzmanı Prof. Dr. Toros: Çernobil'deki yangın bölgesinde batılı rüzgarlar estiği için Türkiye risk altında değil Tüm Eczacı İşverenler Sendikası, eczanelerden maske dağıtımı yerine sabit fiyatla satılmasını istiyor Kanser hastası oğlunun acısını dindirmek için öldüren baba, infaz yasasıyla cezaevinden çıktı Virüs sessizliği ile açığa çıkan vaşaklar, peş peşe yürürken görüntülendi
Türkiye'de koronavirüs salgınında zinciri kıran filyasyon sisteminin ayrıntıları netleşti Türkiye'de koronavirüs salgınında zinciri kıran filyasyon sisteminin ayrıntıları netleşti         
17:58
Radamel Falcao evde çalışmalarını sürdürüyor Radamel Falcao evde çalışmalarını sürdürüyor         
17:51
Fatih Terim, Diagne ve Babel'i önümüzdeki sezon kadroda düşünmüyor Fatih Terim, Diagne ve Babel'i önümüzdeki sezon kadroda düşünmüyor         
17:40
Gün içinde iki kere sallanan Hatay'da 4 büyüklüğünde bir deprem daha oldu Gün içinde iki kere sallanan Hatay'da 4 büyüklüğünde bir deprem daha oldu         
17:32
Fahiş fiyat uygulayanların cezası 100 bin TL'ye, stokçuluk yapanların cezası ise 500 bin TL'ye çıkacak Fahiş fiyat uygulayanların cezası 100 bin TL'ye, stokçuluk yapanların cezası ise 500 bin TL'ye çıkacak         
17:27
Son dakika: Koronavirüs salgını nedeniyle ekonomik önlemler içeren kanun teklifi komisyonda kabul edildi Son dakika: Koronavirüs salgını nedeniyle ekonomik önlemler içeren kanun teklifi komisyonda kabul edildi         
17:25
Parasını alamayan Loris Karius sözleşmesini feshediyor Parasını alamayan Loris Karius sözleşmesini feshediyor         
17:18
BTP Genel Başkanı Haydar Baş son yolculuğuna uğurlandı BTP Genel Başkanı Haydar Baş son yolculuğuna uğurlandı         
17:09
Koronavirüs, İstanbul Boğazı'ndaki yunus popülasyonunu artırdı mı? Konunun uzmanı açıklık getirdi Koronavirüs, İstanbul Boğazı'ndaki yunus popülasyonunu artırdı mı? Konunun uzmanı açıklık getirdi         
17:08
Umre dönüşü karantinada kaldıktan sonra evine dönen kadın, koronavirüsten öldü Umre dönüşü karantinada kaldıktan sonra evine dönen kadın, koronavirüsten öldü         
17:08
Son Dakika: ABD'de koronavirüs nedeniyle bir günde 2 bin 410 kişi hayatını kaybetti Son Dakika: ABD'de koronavirüs nedeniyle bir günde 2 bin 410 kişi hayatını kaybetti         
17:06
TEM bağlantı yolunda iki tır kaza yaptı! Kilometrelerce kuyruk oluştu TEM bağlantı yolunda iki tır kaza yaptı! Kilometrelerce kuyruk oluştu         
17:04
Vahşi doğada ölüm kalım savaşı! Martı, tavşanı tek lokmada yuttu Vahşi doğada ölüm kalım savaşı! Martı, tavşanı tek lokmada yuttu         
16:59
Ajax, Altay Bayındır'ı transfer listesine aldı Ajax, Altay Bayındır'ı transfer listesine aldı         
16:57
ABD'de sanayi üretimi Mart'ta yüzde 5,4 azalarak 74 yılın en sert düşüşünü kaydetti ABD'de sanayi üretimi Mart'ta yüzde 5,4 azalarak 74 yılın en sert düşüşünü kaydetti         
16:54
DSÖ'ye ödemeleri donduran Trump'a tepki yağıyor: İnsanlığa karşı işlenen bir suç DSÖ'ye ödemeleri donduran Trump'a tepki yağıyor: İnsanlığa karşı işlenen bir suç         
16:47
Sahibi koronavirüsü atlatan papağan: Evden çıkma, evde kal Sahibi koronavirüsü atlatan papağan: Evden çıkma, evde kal         
16:38
ABD'li bilim insanlarından sosyal mesafe araştırması: 2022'ye kadar aralıklarla sürdürülebilir ABD'li bilim insanlarından sosyal mesafe araştırması: 2022'ye kadar aralıklarla sürdürülebilir         
16:35
Dolar son 1,5 yılın en yüksek seviyesini gördü! İşte son durum Dolar son 1,5 yılın en yüksek seviyesini gördü! İşte son durum         
16:30
Fatih Portakal'ın yorumlarından dolayı RTÜK, FOX TV'ye program durdurma cezası verdi Fatih Portakal'ın yorumlarından dolayı RTÜK, FOX TV'ye program durdurma cezası verdi         
16:25
Suriye uyruklu şahıs, 7 aylık hamile eşini dövüp cam kırığıyla yaraladı Suriye uyruklu şahıs, 7 aylık hamile eşini dövüp cam kırığıyla yaraladı         
16:21
Tahliyesine hükmedilen Ergenekon'un eski savcılarından Dalkuş hakkında yeniden tutuklama kararı çıktı Tahliyesine hükmedilen Ergenekon'un eski savcılarından Dalkuş hakkında yeniden tutuklama kararı çıktı         
16:15
Kümeste gündüz vakti çıkan yangında 12 bin tavuk telef oldu Kümeste gündüz vakti çıkan yangında 12 bin tavuk telef oldu         
16:15
IMF'den IMF'den "mali dengelerin kötüleşeceği" uyarısı: Salgın tüm ülkelerin ekonomisini etkileyecek         
16:14
Erdoğan'ın isteğiyle AK Parti'den istifa eden Yeneroğlu: İnfaz yasasının AYM tarafından iptal edileceği aşikar Erdoğan'ın isteğiyle AK Parti'den istifa eden Yeneroğlu: İnfaz yasasının AYM tarafından iptal edileceği aşikar         
16:01
5 ay önce çıplak poz vermeme yemini eden Kim Kardashian, yarı çıplak kamera karşısına geçti 5 ay önce çıplak poz vermeme yemini eden Kim Kardashian, yarı çıplak kamera karşısına geçti         
16:00
Yolanthe G.Saray'ı unutamıyor! Taraftara verdiği yanıt duygulandırdı Yolanthe G.Saray'ı unutamıyor! Taraftara verdiği yanıt duygulandırdı         
15:58
Koronavirüse yakalanan Rugani ve Matuidi iyileşti Koronavirüse yakalanan Rugani ve Matuidi iyileşti         
15:54
Koronavirüs anketinden çıkan sonuç: Yüzde 77 sokağa çıkma yasağı istiyor Koronavirüs anketinden çıkan sonuç: Yüzde 77 sokağa çıkma yasağı istiyor         
15:51
Kapadokya bölgesini bu yıl 322 bin 894 turist ziyaret etti Kapadokya bölgesini bu yıl 322 bin 894 turist ziyaret etti         
15:36
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 15.04.2020 18:31:19. #1.13#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Coronabonds still option for Eurogroup - Centeno - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]