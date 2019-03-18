Son Dakika Haberleri: Erdogan Visits Construction Site Of 1915 Canakkale Bridge

Erdogan Visits Construction Site Of 1915 Canakkale Bridge

26 dakika önce

CANAKKALE, TURKEY - MARCH 18: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accompanied by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turan and Labor, Social Services and Family Minister Zehra Zumrut Selcuk visits construction site of 1915 Canakkale Bridge on the occasion of the Martyrs' Day and...

CANAKKALE, TURKEY - MARCH 18: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accompanied by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turan and Labor, Social Services and Family Minister Zehra Zumrut Selcuk visits construction site of 1915 Canakkale Bridge on the occasion of the Martyrs' Day and the 104th anniversary of the Battle of Canakkale at Canakkale Martyrs' Memorial on March 18, 2019 in western Canakkale province of Turkey. The Canakkale 1915 Bridge -- named in memory of the country's historic victory in the region during WWI -- will span over 2,000 meters between Lapseki and Gelibolu (Gallipoli) in northwestern Turkey. It will be 32 meters longer than the world's longest bridge -- the Akashi-Kaikyo bridge between Kobe and Awaji Island in Japan. İSTANBUL - Türkiye Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, 1915 Çanakkale Köprüsü yapım çalışmalarına ilişkin brifing aldı.

