Erdogan Visits Construction Site Of 1915 Canakkale Bridge
26 dakika önce
CANAKKALE, TURKEY - MARCH 18: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accompanied by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turan and Labor, Social Services and Family Minister Zehra Zumrut Selcuk visits construction site of 1915 Canakkale Bridge on the occasion of the Martyrs' Day and...
CANAKKALE, TURKEY - MARCH 18: Turkish President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan accompanied by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turan
and Labor, Social Services and Family Minister Zehra Zumrut Selcuk visits construction site of 1915 Canakkale Bridge on the occasion of the Martyrs' Day and the 104th anniversary of the Battle of Canakkale at Canakkale Martyrs' Memorial
on March 18, 2019 in western Canakkale province of Turkey. The Canakkale 1915 Bridge -- named in memory of the country's historic victory in the region during WWI -- will span over 2,000 meters between Lapseki
and Gelibolu
(Gallipoli) in northwestern Turkey. It will be 32 meters longer than the world's longest bridge -- the Akashi-Kaikyo bridge between Kobe and Awaji Island in Japan. İSTANBUL - Türkiye Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
, 1915 Çanakkale Köprüsü
yapım çalışmalarına ilişkin brifing aldı.
Son Dakika
» Güncel
» Haber
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.03.2019 10:16 Kaynak: AA
Erkenci Kuş'un Yıldız Oyuncusu Can Yaman, Asker Oluyor
Sinan Gümüş, İtalya Ligi Ekibi Genoa ile Anlaştı
A Haberin Güzel Sunucusu, Saatinin Fiyatıyla Dudak Uçuklattı!
Erdoğan'dan Çok Çarpıcı Ayasofya Açıklaması: Bu Oyunlara Gelmeyelim!