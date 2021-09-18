From 1 January 2021, 1,976 terrorists were neutralized says Defense Minister Akar - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
18.09.2021 14:34
Turkish Minister of National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stated that since July 24, 2015, 18,502 terrorists have been neutralized, and as of January 1, 2021, 1,976 terrorists have been neutralized.

Turkish Minister of National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stated that since July 24, 2015, 18,502 terrorists have been neutralized, and as of January 1, 2021, 1,976 terrorists have been neutralized.

Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar met with veterans and their spouses at the Ministry of National Defense due to Veterans Day. Participating in the Veterans Day Special concert held after the dinner, Akar said in his speech that throughout history, they did not hesitate to fight heroically and sacrifice their lives when it comes to the homeland.

SINCE 2015, 18,502 TERRORISTS HAVE BEEN NEUTRALIZED

"Now everyone can see that we are acting with our strategy of eliminating terrorism at its source. These scoundrels have no lairs to escape to or shelter from. Our commandos look under every stone and they enter every cave. They did and continues to do whatever it takes to bring these traitors into line. Since July 24, 2015, 18,502 terrorists have been neutralized, and as of January 1, 2021, 1,976 terrorists have been neutralized, and the blood of our martyrs and veterans has not been left on the ground" said Defense Minister Akar noting that the Turkish Armed Forces continue their operations in the country and abroad to ensure the security of Turkey.

(PHOTOS)


