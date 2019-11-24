Son Dakika Haberleri: Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Lig 6.Hafta
Herbalife Nutrition Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 6. haftasında OGM Ormanspor ile Bellona Kayseri Basketbol karşılaştı.

Herbalife Nutrition Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 6. haftasında OGM Ormanspor ile Bellona Kayseri Basketbol karşılaştı. Müsabakayı ev sahibi ekip 3 sayıyla kazandı. (58-55)


Salon: M. Sait Zarifoğlu Spor Salonu


Hakemler: Tunçtan Durmuşcan xx, Tolga Edis xx, Muhammed Murat Zafer xx


OGM Ormanspor: Robinson xx (18), Paris xx (16), Nilay Kartaltepe x (3), Pelin Derya Bilgiç xx (14), Damla Gezgin x, Leedham x (5), Naile Çırak x (2)


Bellona Kayseri Basketbol: Kübra İmren Siyahdemir xx (10), Beril Albayrak x, Wauters xx (4), Barbee xx (18), Burke xx (16), Ivankovic x (3), Ayşegül Günay Aladağ xx (4), Gülse Uğur x


Periyotlar: 1. Periyot: 21-18 (OGM Ormanspor lehine) 2.Periyot: 7-13 (Bellona Kayseri Basketbol lehine) 3.Periyot: 13-11 (OGM Ormanspor lehine) 4.Periyot: 17-13 (OGM Ormanspor lehine)


Devre: Devre: 28-31 (Bellona Kayseri Basketbol lehine) - KAYSERİ

