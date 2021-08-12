Üye Girişi
The extradition file of Sezgin Baran Korkmaz from the USA arrived at the court - Son Dakika

The extradition file of Sezgin Baran Korkmaz from the USA arrived at the court

12.08.2021 12:32
The extradition file of Sezgin Baran Korkmaz from the USA arrived at the court, System.String[]

It is learned that the extradition file expected from the USA for Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, the owner of SBK Holding, who was arrested in Austria while being sought with a red notice on money laundering and fraud charges, has arrived the court.

It is learned that the extradition file expected from the USA for Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, the owner of SBK Holding, who was arrested in Austria while being sought with a red notice on money laundering and fraud charges, has arrived the court.

The first extradition file regarding Korkmaz was sent from Turkey. The comprehensive file containing the accusations and evidence against Korkmaz was also sent by the USA. Thus, the files expected from both countries for the decision on Korkmaz's extradition arrived at the court.The extradition process regarding Korkmaz at the Wels Court continues on the grounds of 'escaping, blackening the evidence, and committing a crime'. Korkmaz's lawyers filed an appeal against the court's detention decision on July 5th. Therefore, the hearing, which was scheduled for August 5, was postponed to September 22. The file was sent to the higher court to finalize the appeal against detention. After the appeal regarding the detention is concluded, the Wels Court will examine the comprehensive files sent from the USA and Turkey regarding Korkmaz and evaluate the demands. Korkmaz first demanded his release and then extradition to Turkey.


Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, SBK Holding, Turkey, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel The extradition file of Sezgin Baran Korkmaz from the USA arrived at the court - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Son dakika: Memur-Sen'den hükümetin zam teklifine ilk yorum: Rakamlar beklentimizi karşılamıyor 12:30 Son dakika: Memur-Sen'den hükümetin zam teklifine ilk yorum: Rakamlar beklentimizi karşılamıyor Nurgül Yeşilçay yeni filmi için sarışın oldu 12:26 Nurgül Yeşilçay yeni filmi için sarışın oldu Kastamonu'nun Bozkurt ilçesinde sel sonrası korkutan görüntüler! Kadın tomruklar arasında kurtarılmayı bekledi 12:21 Kastamonu'nun Bozkurt ilçesinde sel sonrası korkutan görüntüler! Kadın tomruklar arasında kurtarılmayı bekledi
12 yaşındaki oğlunu boğarak öldüren babaya verilen ceza Yargıtay tarafından onandı 11:57 12 yaşındaki oğlunu boğarak öldüren babaya verilen ceza Yargıtay tarafından onandı Kız yurduna karşı cinsel içerikli hareket yapan gence sokak ortasında meydan dayağı atıldı 11:39 Kız yurduna karşı cinsel içerikli hareket yapan gence sokak ortasında meydan dayağı atıldı Mehmet Ceyhan Sağlık Bakanı Koca'ya sordu: Madem inaktif aşı daha koruyucu, neden hâlâ ek doz olarak mRNA aşısı yapılıyor? 11:36 Mehmet Ceyhan Sağlık Bakanı Koca'ya sordu: Madem inaktif aşı daha koruyucu, neden hâlâ ek doz olarak mRNA aşısı yapılıyor?
5 dönümlük çiftlik 5 dakikada yanıp kül oldu, gebe inekler canlı canlı yanarken doğum yaptı 11:14 5 dönümlük çiftlik 5 dakikada yanıp kül oldu, gebe inekler canlı canlı yanarken doğum yaptı Kastamonu'nun Bozkurt ilçesinde yaşanan sel büyük yıkıma sebep oldu 10:40 Kastamonu'nun Bozkurt ilçesinde yaşanan sel büyük yıkıma sebep oldu

Son Dakika Haberleri
12:41 Suriyeli grup ile çıkan kavga sonucu öldüren Emirhan hakkında açıklama yapan Ak Parti Sözcüsü Çelik: Suçlular cezasını çekecek
12:26 Sulama kanalında çıplak cansız beden bulundu
12:25 Nurgül Yeşilçay yeni filmi için sarışın oldu
12:23 Son Dakika: Memurlara zam teklifi: 2022'nin ilk 6 ayı için %5 + enflasyon farkı, ikinci altı ayı için %6 + enflasyon farkı
12:21 Kastamonu'nun Bozkurt ilçesinde sel sonrası korkutan görüntüler! Kadın tomruklar arasında kurtarılmayı bekledi
12:05 Aç kalan ayı ahırda dehşet yarattı! Bir buzağıyı parçaladı, diğerini kaçırdı
11:54 Gaz ağrısı şüphesiyle hastaneye gidip, safra kanalından 50 tane taş çıkardı
11:36 Mehmet Ceyhan Sağlık Bakanı Koca'ya sordu: Madem inaktif aşı daha koruyucu, neden hâlâ ek doz olarak mRNA aşısı yapılıyor?
11:35 Sezon açılışı öncesi Fenerbahçe'de büyük talihsizlik! Pelkas'ın antrenmanda omzu çıktı
11:31 Ali Küçükbalçık'tan eşi Kibariye'nin doğum gününe özel romantik paylaşım: İyi ki benim hanım ağamsın
Suriyeli grup ile çıkan kavga sonucu öldüren Emirhan hakkında açıklama yapan Ak Parti Sözcüsü Çelik: Suçlular cezasını çekecek Suriyeli grup ile çıkan kavga sonucu öldüren Emirhan hakkında açıklama yapan Ak Parti Sözcüsü Çelik: Suçlular cezasını çekecek         
12:41
Sulama kanalında çıplak cansız beden bulundu Sulama kanalında çıplak cansız beden bulundu         
12:27
Son Dakika: Memurlara zam teklifi: 2022'nin ilk 6 ayı için %5 + enflasyon farkı, ikinci altı ayı için %6 + enflasyon farkı Son Dakika: Memurlara zam teklifi: 2022'nin ilk 6 ayı için %5 + enflasyon farkı, ikinci altı ayı için %6 + enflasyon farkı         
12:23
Aç kalan ayı ahırda dehşet yarattı! Bir buzağıyı parçaladı, diğerini kaçırdı Aç kalan ayı ahırda dehşet yarattı! Bir buzağıyı parçaladı, diğerini kaçırdı         
12:05
Gaz ağrısı şüphesiyle hastaneye gidip, safra kanalından 50 tane taş çıkardı Gaz ağrısı şüphesiyle hastaneye gidip, safra kanalından 50 tane taş çıkardı         
11:55
Sezon açılışı öncesi Fenerbahçe'de büyük talihsizlik! Pelkas'ın antrenmanda omzu çıktı Sezon açılışı öncesi Fenerbahçe'de büyük talihsizlik! Pelkas'ın antrenmanda omzu çıktı         
11:36
Ali Küçükbalçık'tan eşi Kibariye'nin doğum gününe özel romantik paylaşım: İyi ki benim hanım ağamsın Ali Küçükbalçık'tan eşi Kibariye'nin doğum gününe özel romantik paylaşım: İyi ki benim hanım ağamsın         
11:32
Son Dakika:15 gündür devam eden orman yangınlarının tümü kontrol altına alındı Son Dakika:15 gündür devam eden orman yangınlarının tümü kontrol altına alındı         
10:55
Aşk Mantık İntikam dizisine ceza verildi! RTÜK, kadına karşı aşağılayıcı ifadeler kullanılmasını gerekçe gösterdi Aşk Mantık İntikam dizisine ceza verildi! RTÜK, kadına karşı aşağılayıcı ifadeler kullanılmasını gerekçe gösterdi         
10:14
Son Dakika! Milli Savunma Bakanı Akar sınır güvenliği hakkında açıklamalarda bulundu: Tedbirleri gözden geçirdik, İran sınırında ilave tedbirler aldık Son Dakika! Milli Savunma Bakanı Akar sınır güvenliği hakkında açıklamalarda bulundu: Tedbirleri gözden geçirdik, İran sınırında ilave tedbirler aldık         
09:56
Son Dakika: Kastamonu'da bilanço ağırlaşıyor! Sel sularına kapılarak yaşamını yitirenlerin sayısı 4'e çıktı Son Dakika: Kastamonu'da bilanço ağırlaşıyor! Sel sularına kapılarak yaşamını yitirenlerin sayısı 4'e çıktı         
09:12
Cinsel istismara uğradığı belirterek intihar eden Eda Nur olayında sanığın mesajları ortaya çıktı: 2 kişi gelecek, aralarından seçeriz Cinsel istismara uğradığı belirterek intihar eden Eda Nur olayında sanığın mesajları ortaya çıktı: 2 kişi gelecek, aralarından seçeriz         
09:07
Acun Ilıcalı'nın sevgilisi Ayça Çağla Altunkaya hamile mi? Spor yaparken çekilen görüntüsü kafa karıştırdı! Acun Ilıcalı'nın sevgilisi Ayça Çağla Altunkaya hamile mi? Spor yaparken çekilen görüntüsü kafa karıştırdı!         
08:47
Böyle protesto görülmedi! Polis merkezi önünde pantolonunu indiren kıza hakim acımadı Böyle protesto görülmedi! Polis merkezi önünde pantolonunu indiren kıza hakim acımadı         
23:55
Takip aylarca sürdü! Kendi eşlerini, başka erkeklerle para karşılığı cinsel ilişkiye zorlamışlar Takip aylarca sürdü! Kendi eşlerini, başka erkeklerle para karşılığı cinsel ilişkiye zorlamışlar         
20:00
Alanya'daki plaja Afgan bayrağı çekildi iddiasına Valilik'ten cevap: Görüntüler 2018 yılına ait, şahıslardan biri Türk vatandaşı Alanya'daki plaja Afgan bayrağı çekildi iddiasına Valilik'ten cevap: Görüntüler 2018 yılına ait, şahıslardan biri Türk vatandaşı         
17:28
Acun Ilıcalı, Yetenek Sizsiniz Türkiye Jüri üyeliği için Meryem Uzerli ile anlaştı! Acun Ilıcalı, Yetenek Sizsiniz Türkiye Jüri üyeliği için Meryem Uzerli ile anlaştı!         
16:15
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 12.08.2021 12:48:06. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: The extradition file of Sezgin Baran Korkmaz from the USA arrived at the court - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement