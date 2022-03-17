The mother who came from Ukraine for her son's leukemia treatment: We are at two wars - Son Dakika

Anna Babaieva (44) arrived in Antalya from Kharkiv, Ukraine for the treatment of her son Vladyslav Babaieva (12) with Down syndrome, who was diagnosed with leukemia. Anna said, "The war started 5 days after I arrived here. We are also fighting leukemia with my son. We are at two wars."

The health of Vladyslav Babaieva with down syndrome, living in Kharkiv, Ukraine, has deteriorated after being diagnosed with leukemia. Anna Babaieva preferred Turkey for the treatment of her son, with the guidance of families receiving leukemia treatment. Vladyslav was accepted to the Pediatric Hematology Service of Medical Park Antalya Hospital Complex in Antalya, where he arrived with his mother on February 19th. Stating that she learned that Russia attacked Ukraine during her son's treatment process, Anna expressed that she has been worried for the life of her mother, father and relatives who stayed in Kharkiv. Anna said that she and her son have been fighting against leukemia and that the Ukrainian people are also at war.

THEY ARRIVED IN TURKEY 5 DAYS BEFORE THE WAR

Stating that they arrived in Antalya on February 19th after her son was diagnosed with leukemia, Anna said, "My child's condition was very serious. Thrombocyte counts were very bad. We arrived here 5 days before the Russia-Ukraine war started. We are well received here. We got what we paid for. Firstly, analyzes were made, we went to the hotel. The next day we arrived at the hospital and were hospitalized. Treatment started quickly."

'THEY ARE FIGHTING FOR THEIR LIVES IN UKRAINE'

Saying that they were shocked when her son was diagnosed with leukemia, Anna expressed, "We are at two wars. I and my son are fighting leukemia here. My mother, father, and relatives are fighting for their lives in fear in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, where bombs are thrown from all sides. Every morning I grab the phone so I can talk to them. I wonder how they are, are they alright, are they alive. Things are not going well. How it will happen, what will happen, no one knows."

'PEOPLE'S LIVES TURNED UPSIDE DOWN'

Expressing that she wants the war to end as soon as possible Anna said, "People's lives, everything turned upside down. My mother lost 10 kilos in this process. People, children are crying. We want the war to end as soon as possible."

'VLADYSLAV IS AWARE OF SOME THINGS'

"My son Vladyslav also sees the news. He is aware of some things. Bombs are thrown, cars are burning. He's asking me questions. I told him that we are in a war right now. He wonders, 'How is our car?' he asks. He doesn't know all the details but he sees it on TV. He talks on the phone with his grandparents" Anna said stating that the war in Ukraine is broadcast by all media channels in the world.

THE WAR ALSO AFFECTED CHARITY CAMPAIGNS

Saying that they have launched a charity campaign after her son was diagnosed with leukemia, Anna stated, "We collected 20 thousand dollars from Ukraine and Poland in a short time. Now I don't know how it will be because of the war, how we will be helped. Asking for help on social media is not an easy thing in this period. You can't ask anything from anyone as well. We are also affected in this regard"