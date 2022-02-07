Thousands attend funeral of Moroccan child Rayyan ? - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
Thousands attend funeral of Moroccan child Rayyan ?

Thousands attend funeral of Moroccan child Rayyan ?

07.02.2022 21:24

SHOTLIST: CHEFCHAOUEN, MOROCCO (FEBRUARY 07, 2022) (AAVN - ACCESS ALL)1. VARIOUS OF PEOPLE AT FUNERAL AAVNSCRIPTPeople attended the funeral of 5-year-old boy Rayyan Oran, who was trapped for five days in a deep well and died, in Chefchaouen, Morocco on February 07, 2022.

People attended the funeral of 5-year-old boy Rayyan Oran, who was trapped for five days in a deep well and died, in Chefchaouen, Morocco on February 07, 2022.

Last week, Moroccan child Rayan Awram died in a 32-meter-deep well in northern Morocco after he remained trapped for five days. Rescuers managed to retrieve his body on Saturday in a tragedy that brought wide sympathy around the world.

