Thousands attend funeral of Moroccan child Rayyan ? - Son Dakika

People attended the funeral of 5-year-old boy Rayyan Oran, who was trapped for five days in a deep well and died, in Chefchaouen, Morocco on February 07, 2022.

Last week, Moroccan child Rayan Awram died in a 32-meter-deep well in northern Morocco after he remained trapped for five days. Rescuers managed to retrieve his body on Saturday in a tragedy that brought wide sympathy around the world.