Walked at Taksim Square with a ferret on a leash; people were amazed - Son Dakika

16.01.2022 13:12
Tourists walked with a ferret on a leash at Taksim Square in Beyoglu. Those who saw the ferret were amazed and the cute animal became the center of the attention.Spanish Pedro Molina Aparicio adopted a 1-month-old baby ferret from the Canary Islands and started feeding it at home.

Tourists walked with a ferret on a leash at Taksim Square in Beyoglu. Those who saw the ferret were amazed and the cute animal became the center of the attention.

Spanish Pedro Molina Aparicio adopted a 1-month-old baby ferret from the Canary Islands and started feeding it at home. Aparicio was stunned when he saw that his Turkish friend Serkan Ivedi's dog named 'Lluna' was nursing the ferret at home. Growing up with the dogs, the ferret has reached the age of 2.

COULD NOT LEAVE THE FERRET BEHIND

Pedro Arkas was visiting Istanbul with his friend Serkan Ivedi, from Spain. Pedro took the necessary permissions and brought his ferret named 'Pitu' with him because he could not leave the ferret behind. Pedro and his friend Serkan were walking with the 2 dogs and the ferret Pitu, which they put a leash on as well, at the Taksim Square in Beyoglu, and those who saw the cute ferret were amazed by the animal. While some people pet the ferret, others were taking pictures.

