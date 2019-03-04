Son Dakika Haberleri: Wsj: US And China Could Reach Trade Deal At Summit Around March 27

Wsj: US And China Could Reach Trade Deal At Summit Around March 27

1 saat önce

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could reach a formal trade deal at a summit around March 27 given progress in talks between the two countries.China and the U.S.

Wsj: US And China Could Reach Trade Deal At Summit Around March 27, System.String[]
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could reach a formal trade deal at a summit around March 27 given progress in talks between the two countries.

China and the U.S. are in the final stage of completing a trade deal, with Beijing offering to lower tariffs and other restrictions on American farm, chemical, auto and other products and Washington considering removing most, if not all, sanctions levied against Chinese products since last year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The two countries have imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of each others' goods, roiling financial markets, disrupting manufacturing supply chains and shrinking U.S. farm exports.

China would lower tariffs on U.S.-made goods including agricultural products, chemicals and cars in exchange for sanctions relief from Washington, the Journal said, citing people briefed on the matter on both sides.

The newspaper's sources cautioned that hurdles remain, and each side faces possible resistance at home that the terms are too favorable to the other side.

As a part of the deal there would be a $18 billion purchase of natural-gas from Houston-based Cheniere Energy Inc, the report said. - Istanbul

»  »      Haber Yayın Tarihi : 04.03.2019 12:01 Kaynak: DHA

Pekin, Washington, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, Güncel
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder



Kılıçdaroğlu, "Alırsak" Diyen Başkan Adayına Müdahale Etti: Alacaksınız Şubat'ta Fiyatı En Çok Düşen Gıda Ürünü Domates Oldu! İşte Tanzim Satışların Enflasyona Etkisi

Bakan Varank: Bugünden İtibaren Destek Ödemelerine Başlıyoruz Fatih Mehmet Maçoğlu'ndan Athena Gökhan'a Cevap
SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 4.3.2019 13:37:49. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: Wsj: US And China Could Reach Trade Deal At Summit Around March 27
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]