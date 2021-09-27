Üye Girişi
Ankara's smallest search and rescue dog 'Leon' - Son Dakika

Ankara's smallest search and rescue dog 'Leon'

27.09.2021 16:00
Ankara's smallest search and rescue dog 'Leon', System.String[]

A Jack Russell breed 6-year-old 'Leon', which is one of the 4 search and rescue dogs of the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Fire Department, saves lives with its small size by entering holes in the wreckage that other dogs cannot enter.

A Jack Russell breed 6-year-old 'Leon', which is one of the 4 search and rescue dogs of the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Fire Department, saves lives with its small size by entering holes in the wreckage that other dogs cannot enter. Leon, which is 25 centimeters tall and weighs 6 kilograms, is trained and kept ready for duty at any time.

4 dogs under Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Fire Department are trained by expert trainers. Jack Russell breed 'Leon', and Belgian malinois dogs named 'Wind' (Ruzgar) and 'Pebble' (Cakıl) search for survivors in natural disasters, on the other hand Belgian malinois cadaver dog 'Boomer' search for bodies. As being the closest colleagues of the firefighters the dogs save lives in the search and rescue operations they take part in, especially in the wreckage of buildings destroyed after the earthquake.

25 CENTIMETERS TALL AND WEIGHS 6 KILOGRAMSWith a weight of 6 kilograms and a height of 25 centimeters, Leon gets into small holes and gaps in the wreckage that other dogs cannot get into. 'Leon', who was delivered to the fire department at the age of 2 by its owner and become of a search and rescue dog by training, also took part in search and rescue operations in the Elazig earthquake on January 24, 2020. 'Leon' is kept ready for duty at any time through periodical training and exercises with other dogs.'LEON IS SMALL BUT THE WORK ITS DONE IS HUGE'"Everyone knows him as 'Little Uncle'. He is small but the work its done is huge. Because sometimes there are spots that cannot be entered, there are very small spots. Our 'Little Uncle' helps us a lot in navigating around those spots like a mouse and detecting the survivors. 'Leon' has done a lot to make us happy. There is no search and rescue dog like 'Little Uncle' (Leon) in Turkey. The only one in Turkey. We are not looking for shape in dogs, we are looking for talent. 'Little Uncle' was a house dog, now it saves human" said Ankara Fire Department search and rescue dogs team chief Dincer Gurbag stating that Leon, nicknamed 'Little Uncle', is a very brave heart, jumping at everything, reckless dog.(PHOTOS)FOOTAGE: -------------------------Footage of Leon-Trainings

-Details


- Ankara
Ankara's smallest search and rescue dog 'Leon'
Ankara's smallest search and rescue dog 'Leon'
Ankara's smallest search and rescue dog 'Leon'
Ankara's smallest search and rescue dog 'Leon'
Ankara's smallest search and rescue dog 'Leon'
Ankara's smallest search and rescue dog 'Leon'
Ankara's smallest search and rescue dog 'Leon'

Jack Russell, Turkey, Ankara, Leon, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Ankara's smallest search and rescue dog 'Leon' - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Bebeği canlı canlı gömmeye çalışan anne ve anneannenin ifadesi ortaya çıktı: Nefes alabileceği şekilde gömdük 16:19 Bebeği canlı canlı gömmeye çalışan anne ve anneannenin ifadesi ortaya çıktı: Nefes alabileceği şekilde gömdük Çocuklar Duymasın'ın Şükrü'sünün uzun süre şoförlük yaptığı ortay açıktı 16:13 Çocuklar Duymasın'ın Şükrü'sünün uzun süre şoförlük yaptığı ortay açıktı Almanya seçimlerinde Yeşiller Partisi yüzde 14,8'lik oy oranıyla damga vurdu 15:51 Almanya seçimlerinde Yeşiller Partisi yüzde 14,8'lik oy oranıyla damga vurdu
İlaç çaldığı sırada suçüstü yakalanıp görevden uzaklaştırılan hemşire, intihar etti 15:36 İlaç çaldığı sırada suçüstü yakalanıp görevden uzaklaştırılan hemşire, intihar etti Aralarında birbirinden ünlü markaların bulunduğu beyaz eşya ve elektronik devlerine rekabet soruşturması 15:33 Aralarında birbirinden ünlü markaların bulunduğu beyaz eşya ve elektronik devlerine rekabet soruşturması Fatih Erbakan'dan iddialı açıklama: İşçiye, emekliye, memura yüzde 70 zam yapacağız 15:09 Fatih Erbakan'dan iddialı açıklama: İşçiye, emekliye, memura yüzde 70 zam yapacağız
Oyuncu Uraz Kaygılaroğlu, Ceren Kaçıkoç ile yeni bir aşka yelken açtı 14:44 Oyuncu Uraz Kaygılaroğlu, Ceren Kaçıkoç ile yeni bir aşka yelken açtı Cinayetle suçlanan eski futbolcu Sezer Öztürk her yerde aranıyor 14:28 Cinayetle suçlanan eski futbolcu Sezer Öztürk her yerde aranıyor

Son Dakika Haberleri
16:20 Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın S-400 restine Biden'dan yorum: Bu konuları çoktan geçtik
16:17 Ünlü market zincirinin fiyat oyununu vatandaş video ile ifşa etti
16:13 Çocuklar Duymasın'ın Şükrü'sünün uzun süre şoförlük yaptığı ortay açıktı
16:07 Çağlar Söyüncü, ocak ayında Real Madrid'e imza atıyor iddiası ortaya atıldı
15:44 Altay'ın futbolcusu Kappel'den Beşiktaşlı taraftarı kızdıracak yorum: Ajax, maçı 9-0 kazanabilir
15:35 İlaç çaldığı sırada suçüstü yakalanıp görevden uzaklaştırılan hemşire, intihar etti
15:32 Aralarında birbirinden ünlü markaların bulunduğu beyaz eşya ve elektronik devlerine rekabet soruşturması
15:31 Josef de Souza, Ajax maçı öncesi taraftarlarına seslendi: Haydi dua edelim
15:20 Fenerbahçe'yi yakan hakem Massimilano Irrati, Beşiktaş'ın Ajax ile oynayacağı maça atandı
15:18 Fransa Cumhurbaşkanı Macron'a yumurtalı saldırının hedefi oldu
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın S-400 restine Biden'dan yorum: Bu konuları çoktan geçtik Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın S-400 restine Biden'dan yorum: Bu konuları çoktan geçtik         
16:20
Ünlü market zincirinin fiyat oyununu vatandaş video ile ifşa etti Ünlü market zincirinin fiyat oyununu vatandaş video ile ifşa etti         
16:18
Çağlar Söyüncü, ocak ayında Real Madrid'e imza atıyor iddiası ortaya atıldı Çağlar Söyüncü, ocak ayında Real Madrid'e imza atıyor iddiası ortaya atıldı         
16:07
Altay'ın futbolcusu Kappel'den Beşiktaşlı taraftarı kızdıracak yorum: Ajax, maçı 9-0 kazanabilir Altay'ın futbolcusu Kappel'den Beşiktaşlı taraftarı kızdıracak yorum: Ajax, maçı 9-0 kazanabilir         
15:44
Levent Yüksel, kendisinden 17 yaş küçük eşiyle aşk pozunu takipçileri ile paylaştı Levent Yüksel, kendisinden 17 yaş küçük eşiyle aşk pozunu takipçileri ile paylaştı         
15:34
Fransa Cumhurbaşkanı Macron'a yumurtalı saldırının hedefi oldu Fransa Cumhurbaşkanı Macron'a yumurtalı saldırının hedefi oldu         
15:19
Aşı olmayan baba-oğul, 12 gün arayla koronavisten hayatını kaybetti Aşı olmayan baba-oğul, 12 gün arayla koronavisten hayatını kaybetti         
14:59
97 yıllık otomobil devi Volvo, 7. kez logosunu yeniledi 97 yıllık otomobil devi Volvo, 7. kez logosunu yeniledi         
14:39
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan yargının iş yükünü azaltacak yeniliği duyurdu: Her ile sulh komisyonu kurulacak Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan yargının iş yükünü azaltacak yeniliği duyurdu: Her ile sulh komisyonu kurulacak         
14:25
Bir bankanın reklam yüzü olan Serenay Sarıkaya, 7 milyon TL kazanacak Bir bankanın reklam yüzü olan Serenay Sarıkaya, 7 milyon TL kazanacak         
14:09
El ve ayakları bağlı işkence yapılmış cesetle ilgili detaylar ortaya çıktı! 10 gün önce öldüğü anlaşıldı El ve ayakları bağlı işkence yapılmış cesetle ilgili detaylar ortaya çıktı! 10 gün önce öldüğü anlaşıldı         
14:07
Düğünde gelin ve damada 15 bin adet kripto para takıldı Düğünde gelin ve damada 15 bin adet kripto para takıldı         
12:54
11 maddelik deklarasyon yayınlayan HDP, ittifak için şartlarını sıraladı 11 maddelik deklarasyon yayınlayan HDP, ittifak için şartlarını sıraladı         
12:35
Benzemez Kimse Bize programına perukla çıkan Kibariye, Şafak Sezer'in diline düştü Benzemez Kimse Bize programına perukla çıkan Kibariye, Şafak Sezer'in diline düştü         
09:42
Sokak ortasında gerçekleşen cinayetle ilgili yeni gelişme yaşandı! Kayıp kızın izi bulundu Sokak ortasında gerçekleşen cinayetle ilgili yeni gelişme yaşandı! Kayıp kızın izi bulundu         
09:34
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın "S-400 konusunda kimse bize karışamaz" ifadeleri sonrası ABD'den tehdit gibi yaptırım çıkışı         
09:23
Dünyanın gözü bu delikte! Cin hapishanesine inen profesörden ürküten sözler: Garip bir koku var Dünyanın gözü bu delikte! Cin hapishanesine inen profesörden ürküten sözler: Garip bir koku var         
21:17
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 27.09.2021 16:28:38. #1.12#
SON DAKİKA: Ankara's smallest search and rescue dog 'Leon' - Son Dakika
ios android huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement