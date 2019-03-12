Son Dakika Haberleri: Commodıty – Oil Prices Rose On Export Cuts On Saudi And Venezuelan Oil

Commodıty – Oil Prices Rose On Export Cuts On Saudi And Venezuelan Oil

– Oil prices rose on Saudi Arabia's voluntary export cuts and Venezuelan sanctions.Following the recent news, WTI rose by 1.09 percent to 57.41 dollars and Brent rose by 0.65 percent to 67.01 dollars.

Gold prices rose on weakened dollar as the European Commission agrees to make amendments on United Kingdom's Brexit deal.

        - silver rose by 0.86 percent and priced 15.405 dollars,

       - gold rose by 0.53 percent and priced 1,298 dollars,

       - copper rose by 1.59 percent and priced 2.947 dollars,

       - platinum rose by 2.0 percent and priced 833.1 dollars,

       - palladium rose by 1.24 percent and priced 1,500.4 dollars. - Istanbul

