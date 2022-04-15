(EXCLUSIVE) Mircea Lucescu: We succeed to take the players out of Ukraine and to establish them in Bucharest in a sports center - Son Dakika

"We are training in Bucharest"

"We are professional players, the players are giving absolute all on the pitch, outside the pitch"

"It is not easy, it is very difficult. They are thinking about what happened there, their parents"

"Life has to continue. They have to do what they know to do; playing football"

"We let foreign players play in other clubs"

"Some friends remained there. From time to time we speak with them about what is happening there"

"Super League is over. Trabzon is the champion"

"What happens in TFF is very normal, it always happens in Turkey"

Ata SELCUK – Serhan TURK/ISTANBUL, - Romanian coach of the Dynamo Kyiv, one of the deep-rooted teams of Ukraine, Mircea Lucescu said they managed to get their players and their families out of Ukraine and placed them in a sports center in Bucharest capital of Romania.

Lucescu spoke to Demiroren News Agency about many topics from what they have gone through after the war has started to how he kept his players together and motivated, from the current season in the Turkish Super League to the resignation of Nihat Ozdemir, the ex-president of the Turkish Football Federation.

Experienced coach Lucescu responded to the questions of how they were affected by the war and how he motivates the players as, "We are professional players. The players are giving their absolute all on the pitch, outside the pitch to continue their professional activity. We succeed to take the players out of Ukraine and to establish them in Bucharest in a sports center. There, we are training. Their families are the same, they went out from Ukraine. They are living in Bucharest. Then, we try to live our moments, difficult moments like a normal football team. It is not easy, it is very difficult. They are every time thinking about what happened there, their parents. But life has to continue. They have to do what they know to do, playing football and enjoy their quality of the football".

"SOME FRIENDS REMAINED THERE, FROM TIME TO TIME WE TALK ABOUT WHAT HAPPENS THERE"

Expressing that none of the Ukrainian players left the team, the Romanian coach said that they allowed foreign players to play in other clubs. "Benjamin Verbic to Legia Warsaw; Tomasz Kedziora to Lech Poznan; Carlos de Pena went to Internacional until the end of June. There are a few more players that went. All the other players are with us. Because they could not go to play in other clubs" said Lucesco.

When he was asked about if he has ever talked with friends staying in Ukraine, Lucescu said, "Some friends remained there. From time to time we speak with them about what is happening there, how is the life. Only this".

"WHAT HAPPENS IN TFF IS VERY NORMAL, IT ALWAYS HAPPENS IN TURKEY"

Evaluating the Super League with, "It is finished. Trabzon is the champion, it is finished", Lucescu said, "It always happens in Turkey. When there are no desired results, they are changed. This is absolutely normal. I know very well.

I once had championships too, I've been changed. It is not a problem" regarding the resignation of President Nihat Ozdemir and a few names from the board of directors of the Turkish Football Federation.

Lucescu ended his words by answering the question about the possibility of a change of coach in Galatasaray and whether he received an offer in this direction as "It is not for me".

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE:

--------------------Statemens of Mircea Lucescu