Georgieva urges on climate recovery support - Son Dakika

Georgieva urges on climate recovery support

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva commented on the statement from Global Commission on Adaptation that calls to action for a climate-resilient recovery from Covid-19 saying it "makes very clear that the benefits of actively supporting a resilient recovery...

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva commented on the statement from Global Commission on Adaptation that calls to action for a climate-resilient recovery from Covid-19 saying it "makes very clear that the benefits of actively supporting a resilient recovery far outweigh the costs of not acting."

The Global Commission on Adaptation called in its letter on world leaders to incorporate climate resilience into economic recovery packages. "World leaders should align policies with longer-term climate objectives, build global partnerships, and mobilize private sector support for improved climate resilience," the letter stated.

Jürgen Klopp veda için tarih verdi: 2024'te sözleşmem bitince Liverpool'dan ayrılacağım
CHP'li meclis üyesinin iddiası: AK Partili belediye, cami tuvaletlerini 3 milyon liraya temizledi
Son dakika: Heybeliada'daki orman yangınına ilişkin bir kişi tutuklandı
Earlier this week, Georgieva said that "looking ahead, policies should lay the foundation for a low-carbon, resilient recovery that would create millions of jobs while help addresses the climate crisis."


Koronavirüs, Güncel, Son Dakika

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 13.07.2020 08:53 Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Georgieva urges on climate recovery support - Son Dakika
YORUMLAR

Son Dakika

14:54 Türkiye, 7 Ekim'de Almanya ile hazırlık maçında karşılaşacak 14:50 Putin, Ayasofya için endişelerini dile getirdi, Erdoğan telefon görüşmesinde garanti verdi 14:38 CHP'li meclis üyesinin iddiası: AK Partili belediye, cami tuvaletlerini 3 milyon liraya temizledi 14:28 Gelecek Partisi'nden çok konuşulacak reklam filmi: Mülakat bitecek, liyakat gelecek 14:28 Son dakika: Heybeliada'daki orman yangınına ilişkin bir kişi tutuklandı 14:18 Doğum ihbarına giden ambulans kurşun yağmuruna tutuldu 14:04 Cenk Eren'den Defne Samyeli'nin göğüs dekolteli pozuna ilginç yorum: Bizimle aynı afişte olmak istememekte haklıymış 13:49 İstanbul Esenyurt'ta 19 yaşındaki genç, kardeşini darp eden çocuğu tek yumrukla bayılttı 13:46 Ergin Ataman ve Arda Turan'ın da aralarında olduğu yatırımcı grubu, İtalya'dan basketbol takımı satın aldı 13:27 Balayı yerine hastaneye! Düğünden sonra korona teşhisi konan gelin damat tedaviye alındı 13:25 Talihsiz kadın, özel görüntülerini arkadaşlarıyla paylaşan kocasından şikayetçi oldu 12:55 Altın fiyatları artınca düğün yapacakların imdadına imitasyon ürünler yetişti 12:52 Serenay Sarıkaya, Ozan Güven'in kendisine platonik aşık olduğu iddialarına "Yeter" diyerek resti çekti 12:26 Şarkıcı Songül Karlı, denizden çıkarken bikini kazası yaşadı 12:23 Son dakika: Çavuşoğlu'ndan Ermenistan'a çok sert tepki: Aklını başına alsın, Azerbaycan'ın yanındayız
Türkiye, 7 Ekim'de Almanya ile hazırlık maçında karşılaşacak
14:54
Putin, Ayasofya için endişelerini dile getirdi, Erdoğan telefon görüşmesinde garanti verdi
14:50
CHP'li meclis üyesinin iddiası: AK Partili belediye, cami tuvaletlerini 3 milyon liraya temizledi
14:38
Gelecek Partisi'nden çok konuşulacak reklam filmi: Mülakat bitecek, liyakat gelecek
14:28
Son dakika: Heybeliada'daki orman yangınına ilişkin bir kişi tutuklandı
14:28
Doğum ihbarına giden ambulans kurşun yağmuruna tutuldu
14:18
Cenk Eren'den Defne Samyeli'nin göğüs dekolteli pozuna ilginç yorum: Bizimle aynı afişte olmak istememekte haklıymış
14:04
İstanbul Esenyurt'ta 19 yaşındaki genç, kardeşini darp eden çocuğu tek yumrukla bayılttı
13:49
Ergin Ataman ve Arda Turan'ın da aralarında olduğu yatırımcı grubu, İtalya'dan basketbol takımı satın aldı
13:46
Balayı yerine hastaneye! Düğünden sonra korona teşhisi konan gelin damat tedaviye alındı
13:27
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 13.07.2020 15:03:48. #1.13#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Georgieva urges on climate recovery support - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]