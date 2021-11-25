Üye Girişi
Globally growing companies at Uludag Economy Summit - Son Dakika

Globally growing companies at Uludag Economy Summit

25.11.2021 14:04
Globally growing companies at Uludag Economy Summit

In the "Growing Globally" session, sponsored by Doganlar Holding, the risks and opportunities emerging in the new inflation age were discussed by senior executives of various companies in Turkey.

In the "Growing Globally" session, sponsored by Doganlar Holding, the risks and opportunities emerging in the new inflation age were discussed by senior executives of various companies in Turkey. At the Uludag Economy Summit organized by Capital, Ekonomist, and StartUp magazines, the "Growing Globally" session, sponsored by Doganlar Holding, was moderated by Dogan Investment Bank General Manager Hulusi Horozoglu. LC Waikiki Retailing General Manager Berna Akyuz Ogut, Doganlar Holding Chairman of the Board of Directors Davut Doğan, Arçelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu and Abdi İbrahim CEO Suha Taspolatoglu participated the panel.

OGUT: WE OPERATE IN 1150 STORES IN 52 COUNTRIES

Berna Akyuz Ogut, General Manager of LC Waikiki Retailing, reminded they started their journey abroad 12 years ago and they have reached 1150 stores in 52 countries all over the world. Stating that they act with the mission of "Everyone has the right to dress well", Ogut added they get 50 percent of their income from the global market.

DOGAN: WE EXPECT A 45 PERCENT INCREASE IN EXPORTS

Doganlar Holding Chairman of the Board Davut Dogan said the furniture industry is around 100 billion TL and Turkey is currently the seventh-largest furniture exporter in the world, adding the biggest problem of the sector is unfair competition due to unregistered production. Stating that vocational high schools should be encouraged due to the shortage of qualified personnel in the sector, Dogan said they have 70 stores in 40 countries with both Dogtas and Kelebek Furniture brands, and they want to grow in the USA and UK.

BULGURLU: ARÇELİK IS MANAGED AS A GLOBAL COMPANY

Arçelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu, stated Arçelik, which has a 65-year history, operates with around 45 thousand employees, sales offices in 48 countries, and 28 production facilities in nine countries. 70 percent of its production is in Turkey and 27 percent of its sales are in Turkey. Bulgurlu stressed that Arçelik is managed as a global company.

TASPOLATOGLU: WE EMERGED TO NEW MARKETS WITH OM PHARMA

Abdi İbrahim CEO Suha Taspolatoglu reminded the pharmaceutical industry is one of the most regulated industries and added all stages in the industry are under control with rules, because of the time all these rules take, it is necessary to make long-term strategies. Taspolatoglu said that as Abdi İbrahim, they determined strategies in five-year terms and created a strategic roadmap called "Vision 2025", and stated they aim to triple their revenue from overseas operations in 2025.


Globally growing companies at Uludag Economy Summit

Abdi İbrahim, Arçelik A.Ş., Turkey, CEO, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Globally growing companies at Uludag Economy Summit - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Fransız gazeteciden Galatasaray'ın stadında skandal paylaşım! Tepkiler çığ gibi büyüyor 13:59 Fransız gazeteciden Galatasaray'ın stadında skandal paylaşım! Tepkiler çığ gibi büyüyor Genco Erkal, Cumhurbaşkanı'na hakaret suçundan hakim karşısına çıktı 13:44 Genco Erkal, Cumhurbaşkanı'na hakaret suçundan hakim karşısına çıktı Swinger partisi için 700 liraya anlaşan şahıs, nişanlısını da cinsel ilişkiye zorlamış 12:15 Swinger partisi için 700 liraya anlaşan şahıs, nişanlısını da cinsel ilişkiye zorlamış
Koç Holding çalışanlarından 2 günde bir test istiyor! Tepkiler twitterda öfke seline döndü! 11:46 Koç Holding çalışanlarından 2 günde bir test istiyor! Tepkiler twitterda öfke seline döndü! Metroda bıçaklı saldırıya uğrayan kadın konuştu! 11:32 Metroda bıçaklı saldırıya uğrayan kadın konuştu! Ucuz diyerek tarihi geçmiş ürünleri satıyorlar 11:28 Ucuz diyerek tarihi geçmiş ürünleri satıyorlar
Son dakika: Asgari Ücret Tespit Komisyonu ilk toplantısını 1 Aralık'ta yapacak 11:23 Son dakika: Asgari Ücret Tespit Komisyonu ilk toplantısını 1 Aralık'ta yapacak Evinin balkonunda oturan yaşlı kadına kurşun yağdırdılar! 10:20 Evinin balkonunda oturan yaşlı kadına kurşun yağdırdılar!

Son Dakika Haberleri
13:59 Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan ile Veliaht Prens Al Nahyan arasındaki zirve Körfez'de geniş yankı uyandırdı
13:57 Metroda kadını bıçakla tehdit eden saldırganın ilk ifadesi ortaya çıktı
13:44 Genco Erkal, Cumhurbaşkanı'na hakaret suçundan hakim karşısına çıktı
13:41 Karıncalar neden öpüşür?
13:38 Doların rekor tazelemesi sonrasında Deutsche Bank'tan Türk lirası tahmini
13:33 Galatasaray'ın eski teknik direktörü Skibbe'nin yeni adresi şaşırttı!
13:32 İşitme engelli genci dövdü, sosyal medyada yayınladı, sonra da kendisine 'eşcinsel' ilişki teklif ettiğini öne sürdü!
13:22 Kılıçdaroğlu'dan Erdoğan'a BAE tepkisi: Hazır ola geçtin, ne oldu senin rabiana, ihvanına?
13:13 Son dakika spor haberleri! Spor dünyasının güncel gelişmeleri
13:12 ABD medyası BAE Prensi'nin Türkiye ziyaretini yorumladı: Türkiye'ye nefes aldırabilir!
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan ile Veliaht Prens Al Nahyan arasındaki zirve Körfez'de geniş yankı uyandırdı Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan ile Veliaht Prens Al Nahyan arasındaki zirve Körfez'de geniş yankı uyandırdı         
13:59
Metroda kadını bıçakla tehdit eden saldırganın ilk ifadesi ortaya çıktı Metroda kadını bıçakla tehdit eden saldırganın ilk ifadesi ortaya çıktı         
13:58
Doların rekor tazelemesi sonrasında Deutsche Bank'tan Türk lirası tahmini Doların rekor tazelemesi sonrasında Deutsche Bank'tan Türk lirası tahmini         
13:38
Son Dakika! EPDK, akaryakıta bir zam daha geliyor haberlerini yalanladı Son Dakika! EPDK, akaryakıta bir zam daha geliyor haberlerini yalanladı         
12:06
Aile sağlığı merkezine giren satırlı saldırgan terör estirdi, çalışanların kaçış anı kamerada Aile sağlığı merkezine giren satırlı saldırgan terör estirdi, çalışanların kaçış anı kamerada         
11:32
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan MYK'yı olağanüstü topladı! İşte ekonominin izleneceği yeni yol haritası Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan MYK'yı olağanüstü topladı! İşte ekonominin izleneceği yeni yol haritası         
11:31
AK Partili Mücahit Birinci'den kendisine ait olduğu öne sürülen cinsel içerikli mesajlarla ilgili açıklama AK Partili Mücahit Birinci'den kendisine ait olduğu öne sürülen cinsel içerikli mesajlarla ilgili açıklama         
11:25
Cinsel ilişkiyle hastasını tedavi edeceğini söyleyen doktorun oyununu gizli kamera bozdu! Cinsel ilişkiyle hastasını tedavi edeceğini söyleyen doktorun oyununu gizli kamera bozdu!         
10:39
Cengiz Kurtoğlu'nun bıçaklı saldırısına uğradığını öne süren iş adamı: Katilce bir şekilde üzerime geldi Cengiz Kurtoğlu'nun bıçaklı saldırısına uğradığını öne süren iş adamı: Katilce bir şekilde üzerime geldi         
10:14
Benzin, motorin ve oto gaza zam geliyor Benzin, motorin ve oto gaza zam geliyor         
10:12
Ayasofya'da kırılan taşın altından 5 parça İbranice yazı çıktı Ayasofya'da kırılan taşın altından 5 parça İbranice yazı çıktı         
09:25
Ak Partili Etyemez'den döviz kuru yorumu: Ülkede yokluk denen bir şey yok, her şeyde bolluk ortada Ak Partili Etyemez'den döviz kuru yorumu: Ülkede yokluk denen bir şey yok, her şeyde bolluk ortada         
09:02
Samuray kılıcıyla öldürülen Başak Cengiz'in nişanlısından duygusal paylaşım Samuray kılıcıyla öldürülen Başak Cengiz'in nişanlısından duygusal paylaşım         
08:52
Müslüme'nin ölümüyle ilgili kahreden detaylar ortaya çıktı! Müslüme'nin ölümüyle ilgili kahreden detaylar ortaya çıktı!         
07:58
Ajax maçının bitmesiyle birlikte Dolmabahçe'yi inleten tezahürat: Söz ver bize Sergen Ajax maçının bitmesiyle birlikte Dolmabahçe'yi inleten tezahürat: Söz ver bize Sergen         
07:26
Son Dakika! Birleşik Arap Emirlikleri'nden Türkiye'ye 10 milyar dolarlık yatırım yapıldı Son Dakika! Birleşik Arap Emirlikleri'nden Türkiye'ye 10 milyar dolarlık yatırım yapıldı         
19:40
Son Dakika: Dolar kuru akaryakıt fiyatlarını etkiledi! Benzin ve motorindeki artış 1 liradan daha fazla Son Dakika: Dolar kuru akaryakıt fiyatlarını etkiledi! Benzin ve motorindeki artış 1 liradan daha fazla         
17:23
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 25.11.2021 14:11:21. #1.12#
SON DAKİKA: Globally growing companies at Uludag Economy Summit - Son Dakika
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement