Üye Girişi
Interpol most wanted Mehmet Aydın, nicknamed 'Tosuncuk', is being brought to Turkey - Son Dakika

Interpol most wanted Mehmet Aydın, nicknamed 'Tosuncuk', is being brought to Turkey

03.07.2021 16:50
Interpol most wanted Mehmet Aydın, nicknamed 'Tosuncuk', is being brought to Turkey, System.String[]

Deputy Minister of Interior Ismail Catakli announced the founder of 'Ciftlik Bank' Mehmet Aydin, nicknamed 'Tosuncuk' (Chubby), will be brought to Turkey at 22.

Deputy Minister of Interior Ismail Catakli announced the founder of 'Ciftlik Bank' Mehmet Aydin, nicknamed 'Tosuncuk' (Chubby), will be brought to Turkey at 22.30 today. DHA, had the first photos of Interpol most wanted Aydin at the time of his surrender and from the plane.

Deputy Minister Ismail Cataklı, said the plane that brought Mehmet Aydin, took off from Brazil to Turkey, at 09.50 during the monthly briefing of the Interior Ministry. Catakli said "We issued a red notice regarding Mehmet Aydin, known as 'Tosuncuk' in the public, in 2018. He came to our consulate general in Brazil on July 1 and surrendered. As soon as this news was received, both our Interpol department and the Foreign Affairs Ministry immediately contacted their counterparts and established contacts and a team from our Interpol department was sent to Brazil in a rapid manner. After the local procedures were completed, our friends picked him up. The plane that will bring him departed at around 09.50 in the morning. He will be in Turkey at around 22.30 in the evening. When he arrives, the necessary legal proceedings will be carried out in our country."

FIRST VIEW WHEN HE SURRENDERED

DHA had the first images taken of Mehmet Aydin known as "Tosuncuk" (Chubby) when he surrendered. The video included the moments when Aydin was searched by the police after he surrendered at the consulate.


Interpol most wanted Mehmet Aydın, nicknamed 'Tosuncuk', is being brought to Turkey
Interpol most wanted Mehmet Aydın, nicknamed 'Tosuncuk', is being brought to Turkey
Interpol most wanted Mehmet Aydın, nicknamed 'Tosuncuk', is being brought to Turkey

Mehmet Aydın, İnterpol, Turkey, DHA, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Interpol most wanted Mehmet Aydın, nicknamed 'Tosuncuk', is being brought to Turkey - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Beşiktaş, kamp kadrosuna Tyler Boyd'u dahil etmedi 17:01 Beşiktaş, kamp kadrosuna Tyler Boyd'u dahil etmedi Kazmanın sert bir cisme çarpması panik yarattı! Ölen kişinin sadece başı ve ayakları çıktı 16:52 Kazmanın sert bir cisme çarpması panik yarattı! Ölen kişinin sadece başı ve ayakları çıktı Gelin ve damadın içinde olduğu araba bir anda alev aldı! Düğün yolunda panik anları 16:40 Gelin ve damadın içinde olduğu araba bir anda alev aldı! Düğün yolunda panik anları
CHP'den emeklilerin temel sorunlarıyla ilgili 8 maddelik çözüm önerisi! Maaş detayı dikkat çekti 16:25 CHP'den emeklilerin temel sorunlarıyla ilgili 8 maddelik çözüm önerisi! Maaş detayı dikkat çekti Son zamanların çok konuşulan Taylan Antalyalı'nın zeybek performansı beğeni topladı 15:47 Son zamanların çok konuşulan Taylan Antalyalı'nın zeybek performansı beğeni topladı Şile'de sağanak yağış yüzünden dere taştı, evler sular altında kaldı 15:11 Şile'de sağanak yağış yüzünden dere taştı, evler sular altında kaldı
92 yaşındaki klasik aracına gözü gibi bakıyor! 600 bin lira teklif ettiler, reddetti 14:57 92 yaşındaki klasik aracına gözü gibi bakıyor! 600 bin lira teklif ettiler, reddetti Makine Kimya Endüstrisi resmen anonim şirket oldu 14:24 Makine Kimya Endüstrisi resmen anonim şirket oldu

Son Dakika Haberleri
17:03 Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ceyhan'ın aşı isyanı: Karpuzda bile seçimi karpuzcuya bırakan halkın aşı konusunda uzman kesilmesi beni öldürüyor
17:00 Beşiktaş, kamp kadrosuna Tyler Boyd'u dahil etmedi
16:54 75 bin yılla yargılanıyor ama yasadaki detaya dikkat! Tosuncuk'un maksimum yatacağı hapis şaşırttı
16:51 Kazmanın sert bir cisme çarpması panik yarattı! Ölen kişinin sadece başı ve ayakları çıktı
16:43 Ünlü tenis güzeli Camila Giorgi'nin cesur pozları gündem oldu
16:40 Ankara'da hortum paniği yaşandı! 10 dakika süren korku dolu anlar görüntülendi
16:39 Gelin ve damadın içinde olduğu araba bir anda alev aldı! Düğün yolunda panik anları
16:25 Eski eşini vurup, aynı tüfekle iki sokak ileride intihar etti
16:24 CHP'den emeklilerin temel sorunlarıyla ilgili 8 maddelik çözüm önerisi! Maaş detayı dikkat çekti
15:46 Son zamanların çok konuşulan Taylan Antalyalı'nın zeybek performansı beğeni topladı
Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ceyhan'ın aşı isyanı: Karpuzda bile seçimi karpuzcuya bırakan halkın aşı konusunda uzman kesilmesi beni öldürüyor Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ceyhan'ın aşı isyanı: Karpuzda bile seçimi karpuzcuya bırakan halkın aşı konusunda uzman kesilmesi beni öldürüyor         
17:04
75 bin yılla yargılanıyor ama yasadaki detaya dikkat! Tosuncuk'un maksimum yatacağı hapis şaşırttı 75 bin yılla yargılanıyor ama yasadaki detaya dikkat! Tosuncuk'un maksimum yatacağı hapis şaşırttı         
16:54
Ünlü tenis güzeli Camila Giorgi'nin cesur pozları gündem oldu Ünlü tenis güzeli Camila Giorgi'nin cesur pozları gündem oldu         
16:43
Ankara'da hortum paniği yaşandı! 10 dakika süren korku dolu anlar görüntülendi Ankara'da hortum paniği yaşandı! 10 dakika süren korku dolu anlar görüntülendi         
16:40
Meksikalı fenomen Luisito Comunica, Avrupa'nın Sinovac'ı kabul etmemesiyle İstanbul'da kaldı Meksikalı fenomen Luisito Comunica, Avrupa'nın Sinovac'ı kabul etmemesiyle İstanbul'da kaldı         
16:09
Koronavirüs hastalığını atlatanlara tek doz aşı yapılacak Koronavirüs hastalığını atlatanlara tek doz aşı yapılacak         
15:20
Fettah Can'a, küfürlü yanıt! Murat Övüç'ün oğlunun, trafikte magandalık yaptığı anları eleştirmişti Fettah Can'a, küfürlü yanıt! Murat Övüç'ün oğlunun, trafikte magandalık yaptığı anları eleştirmişti         
15:02
Kartal Tibet son yolculuğuna uğurlanıyor! Sevenleri, Yeşilçam'ın unutulmaz oyuncusunu yalnız bırakmadı Kartal Tibet son yolculuğuna uğurlanıyor! Sevenleri, Yeşilçam'ın unutulmaz oyuncusunu yalnız bırakmadı         
14:24
Son dakika: Türkiye'ye getirilmek için uçağa bindirilen Tosuncuk'tan ilk fotoğraflar geldi Son dakika: Türkiye'ye getirilmek için uçağa bindirilen Tosuncuk'tan ilk fotoğraflar geldi         
13:26
İlayda Akdoğan'ın peş peşe yayınladığı bikinili pozları, takipçilerini büyüledi İlayda Akdoğan'ın peş peşe yayınladığı bikinili pozları, takipçilerini büyüledi         
13:23
Malatya'da yaşayan 110 yaşındaki Mahmut dede günde 2 litre kola içiyor Malatya'da yaşayan 110 yaşındaki Mahmut dede günde 2 litre kola içiyor         
13:04
Mert Fırat ve eşi İdil Fırat'ın pazar çıkarması görenleri şaşkına çevirdi Mert Fırat ve eşi İdil Fırat'ın pazar çıkarması görenleri şaşkına çevirdi         
12:22
Türkiye Elektrik İletim AŞ, Cumhurbaşkanı kararıyla özelleştirme kapsamına alındı Türkiye Elektrik İletim AŞ, Cumhurbaşkanı kararıyla özelleştirme kapsamına alındı         
12:09
Doğu ve Güneydoğu illerinde aşılama yüzde 40 daha az! Sağlıkçılara göre nedeni, ortaya atılan kısırlık yalanı Doğu ve Güneydoğu illerinde aşılama yüzde 40 daha az! Sağlıkçılara göre nedeni, ortaya atılan kısırlık yalanı         
11:10
Meksika Körfezi, korku filmlerini aratmadı! Alevler okyanusu sardı, ''Cehennemin gözü'' viral oldu Meksika Körfezi, korku filmlerini aratmadı! Alevler okyanusu sardı, ''Cehennemin gözü'' viral oldu         
09:12
Ünlü yıldız Scarlett Johansson'dan olay yaratacak cinsel ilişki itirafı Ünlü yıldız Scarlett Johansson'dan olay yaratacak cinsel ilişki itirafı         
23:21
TikTok fenomeninden infial yaratan paylaşım: Pis fakirler TikTok fenomeninden infial yaratan paylaşım: Pis fakirler         
22:47
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 3.07.2021 17:09:39. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Interpol most wanted Mehmet Aydın, nicknamed 'Tosuncuk', is being brought to Turkey - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement