No coronavirus in Turkish citizens returning from Iran - Son Dakika

FEBRUARY 25: Turkish citizens returning from Iran amid coronavirus fears tested negative for the disease, said the health minister on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a total of 132 Turkish citizens arrived in Ankara, the Turkish capital, after they were evacuated from Iran where 15 deaths from coronavirus were confirmed so far.

The evacuees are in 14-day quarantine in a hospital.

Addressing a news conference, Koca said there is no confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey so far thanks to the effective measures against the disease.

He stressed that Iranian citizens are allowed to go home but Turkish citizens are banned to go to Iran.

Iran has so far reported 95 confirmed cases.

Coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has sounded global alarms, with China reporting 2,663 deaths from the outbreak, and health experts grappling to find a cure.

Outside mainland China, the coronavirus has spread to more than 30 other countries including the U.S., U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain, and India.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

