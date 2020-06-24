Real sector confidence rose by 15.7 points in June - Son Dakika

Real sector confidence (RSCI) rose by 15.7 points to 92.6 level in June, compared to the previous month, according to the Business Tendency Statistics and Real Sector Confidence Index data, released by the Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) on Wednesday.

According to the Central Bank of Turkey data, seasonally adjusted real sector confidence index (RSCI-SA) rose by 16.3 points to 89.8 in June, compared to the previous month.

Expectations for an increase in sales prices in the next three months strengthened. As of the end of the next twelve-month period, annual PPI expectation decreased by 0.7 points to 11.8 percent compared to the previous month.

According to the Central Bank data, when the diffusion indices of the survey questions that make up the index are examined, the general trend, production volume in the next three months, export order quantity in the next three months, current product stock, current total order quantity, total employment in the next three months, while the evaluations regarding the total order amount and fixed capital investment expenditure in the three months affected the index in an increasing direction, there was no sub-index affecting the index in the decreasing direction.


