The foundation of the 500 million Lira factory has been laid - Son Dakika

08.11.2021 10:25
The foundation of the new factory to be built in Gebze Organized Industrial Zone within the scope of the strategic partnership of the essence and aroma producer Firmenich and the international essence producer MG International Fragrance Company has been laid.

The foundation of the new factory to be built in Gebze Organized Industrial Zone within the scope of the strategic partnership of the essence and aroma producer Firmenich and the international essence producer MG International Fragrance Company has been laid. The factory, which is planned to be opened on the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Turkey, will be invested over 47 million Swiss francs, equivalent to about 500 million pounds sterling. It is aimed that the production capacity will reach 25 thousand tons with the factory that will be prepared with the latest technology.

MG International Fragrance Company, which has been serving in the world for 125 years and in Turkey for 33 years, and MG International Fragrance Company, which has been operating globally for 61 years in the Turkish chemical and essential oil sector, has joined forces with Firmenich. In this context, the foundation of the new factory, which will be installed at MG International's Facilities in the Gebze Organized Industrial Zone as a combined and planned production area of 10 thousand square meters, with 4 floors of 15 thousand square meters, was laid at the ceremony held today. The ceremony was attended by Gilbert Ghostine, CEO of Firmenich, Michel Gülçiçek, Honorary Chairman of MG International Fragrance Company, Aslan Gülçiçek, CEO of MG International Fragrance Company, as well as numerous guests.

"AN IMPORTANT TURNING POINT FOR US""It is an important milestone for us. In terms of this timeless and state-of-the-art facility, we will strive to provide an advantage for our strategic customers. As the Gülçiçek family and the Firmenich family, we share the same values ??in this area. Firmenich came to Turkey 33 years ago," said Firmenich CEO Gilbert Ghostine, stating in his opening speech that he was excited to be in Turkey."47 MILLION SWISS FRANS INVESTED""We will continue our investment journey. We are looking towards the future together. We commit to investing 47 million Swiss Francs. We want to invest in the best technology. An extra production capacity of 20 thousand tons will be provided and we will reach a reach capacity of 25 thousand tons." said Ghostine stating that they continue to invest in the upcoming period"8 PERCENT OF TURKEY'S EXPORTS FROM GEBZE""It was said that 8 percent of Turkey's exports originate from Gebze. We will contribute to this capacity. There are some problems in the supply chain. This is among the current problems in the industry and we will overcome these problems and ensure that our customers make this a competitive advantage. We will provide services and facilities that are unmatched by any of our competitors." said Ghostine expressing that they want to help the customers in Turkey with their exports.TO BE OPENED IN THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE TURKEY"We aim to make this opening on October 27, 2023. This will coincide with the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic. The Firmenich family has always dreamed big. Turks are everywhere. We do not count their numbers, quality is more important than numbers. We've spent 33 years working with local talent. All of them are exportable talents," said Ghostine emphasizing that they are excited about the new factory and that they value Turkish engineers"IT WILL BE THE BEST PARTNERSHIP THE FIRMENICH FAMILY MADE"

"We will make this partnership the best partnership ever made by the Firmenich family. We have a long way to go. Thank you very much for believing in Turkey. This is our country. Thank you very much for believing in the productive youth of this country. This is just the beginning," said Aslan Gülçiçek, CEO of MG International Fragrance Company.

