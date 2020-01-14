Turkish Airlines Euroleague: Anadolu Efes: 88 - AX Armani Exchange Milan: 68 - Son Dakika
Anadolu Efes, Turkish Airlines Euroleague 19. hafta maçında İtalya ekibi AX Armani Exchange Milan'ı 88-68 mağlup etti.

Salon: Sinan Erdem


Hakemler: Miguel Angel Perez xx, Sasa Pukl xx, Mehdi Difallah xx


Anadolu Efes: Larkin xxx 23, Simon xx 7, Singleton xxx 16, Anderson xx 6, Pleiss x 8, Doğuş Balbay x, Sertaç Şanlı xxx 13, Tolga Geçim xx, Buğrahan Tuncer x 3, Peters xx 4, Beaubois xx 8


Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman


AX Armani Exchange Milan: Sykes x 7, Nedovic x 3, Scola xx 9, Tarczewski x 10, Micov xx 8, Della Valle x 5, Biligha x 2, Gudaitis xx 11, Roll xx 10, Rodriguez xx 3, Cinciarini xx, Burns x


Başantrenör: Ettore Messina


1. Periyot: 16-15 (Anadolu Efes lehine)


Devre: 42-33 (Anadolu Efes lehine)


3. Periyot: 65-49 (Anadolu Efes lehine)


5 faulle çıkan: Tarczewski (AX Armani Exchange Milan) - İSTANBUL

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 14.01.2020 10:55 Kaynak: İHA
