US oil rig count rises by 10 to 236 - Baker Hughes - Son Dakika

The number of oil rigs in the United States stood at 236 in the week ending October 13, climbing by 10 compared to the previous week's levels, Baker Hughes said in its weekly report.

The country's gas rigs increased by two to reach 73 during the same week, while miscellaneous rigs remained virtually unchanged from the week prior at 3. The total number of US rigs went up by 12 to 312. Compared to the same seven-day period last year, the number of oil rigs in the US dropped by 438.

Meanwhile, Canada's oil rig count grew by two to land at 39 last week, while the country added one gas rig, bringing the total to 50.Commercial crude oil inventories in the United States, which are not taking into account those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, dropped by 8.0 million barrels to 484.4 million barrels in the week ending October 30, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday.