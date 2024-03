Apple AirTag güncellemesi 2.0.73 ile 2000 yıllık tarih hatası yaptı

Looks like Apple accidentally set the deployment dates for the 2.0.73 AirTag firmware to "m/d/24" instead of "m/d/2024" that has used in previous versions and which the AirTag update system uses as date format.

As a result, AirTags think the deployment dates are in the year 24… pic.twitter.com/dH5s0FrgTy

— iSoftware Updates (@iSWUpdates) March 21, 2024