Foreign Minister Cavusoglu: Syria will be on the agenda in Erdoğan-Putin meeting

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated about agenda of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be regional issues, and added: "Idlib will be the agenda, mainly Syria."

Minister Cavusoglu stated that regional issues, especially Syria, and bilateral trade relations will be on the agenda in President Erdogan's meeting with Russian President Putin tomorrow. Cavusoglu said "There is an attack on the opposition not only in Idlib but also in the Afrin region. The YPG- PKK has not yet withdrawn to the regions promised by Russia. There is all of Syria (on the agenda). There is a humanitarian aid part. There is cross-line aid. Syria mainly in Idlib will be on the agenda," he said.