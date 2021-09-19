After the forest fire, nature revives in Marmaris - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
19.09.2021 16:02
50 days have passed since the forest fire that turned 13 thousand 650 hectares of forest area to ashes in Marmaris district of Mugla. Inspecting the burned areas Mugla Sitki Kocman University Environmental Protection Technologies Department Lecturer Dr. Yasin Ilem said that animal species have begun to appear in areas less affected by the fire, noting that maquis species are greening up.

A fire broke out on July 29 at 13.00 in the forest area covered with Turkish pine trees (Pinus brutia) on the upper parts of Armutalan Neighborhood Siteler locality on the Icmeler road of Marmaris. The fire spread in a short time due to the ignition of dry grass and the strong wind. The fire grew in the forested areas of Icmeler, Osmaniye, and Turunc neighborhoods, which are covered with Turkish pine trees. The fire was extinguished with the response from the air and land on the 9th day. Plants began to grow in 50 days in some forest areas that were completely or partially burned.

Green vegetation has started to cover the forest areas close to the settlement areas around Pamucak. In the 34 km countryside of the district, between the Osmaniye-Bayır neighborhoods, which were most affected by the fire, sprouting at the bottom and around pine trees that were partially damaged in the burned areas drew attention.'THE SPROUTS HAVE STARTED TO GROW'"In the inspection, I made in the burning forest areas, we see that the maquis species are greening up. We saw wild boars and songbirds in unburned and less affected parts of the area. We saw that various species such as woodpeckers began to settle in these areas. As a result of our meetings with the forestry directorate, public institutions, and non-governmental organizations, the exchange of information was beneficial. Nature finds its way to turn green again in a short time. Most areas will be left alone. It was observed that the ants that took shelter in the ground during the fire were preparing for winter by opening new holes (nests). Coordinated monitoring with institutions continues" inspecting the burned areas, Mugla Sitki Kocman University Environmental Protection Technologies Department Lecturer Dr. Yasin Ilem said.'MARMARIS IS RISING FROM THE ASHES'

Traveler and nature lover Sait Kilicsallayan also inspected the burned forest areas. He shared photos of vegetation growing on the bottom of the burned or partially damaged trees on his social media account. "I was very happy to see the green in the burned areas. Nature will turn green and grow over time, covering everything. Soon after these black areas will turn green. I believe that Marmaris will regain its former greenness in a short time" explained Kilicsallayan saying that Marmaris continues to rise and grow from its ashes.


