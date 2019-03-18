Son Dakika Haberleri: Al-Falih: S. Arabia Not Under US Pressure On Supply Cuts

Al-Falih: S. Arabia Not Under US Pressure On Supply Cuts

56 dakika önce

Khalid al-Falih,Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, denied the reports that his country is under pressure from the US to refrain from further production cuts.

Al-Falih: S. Arabia Not Under US Pressure On Supply Cuts, System.String[]
Khalid al-Falih,Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, denied the reports that his country is under pressure from the US to refrain from further production cuts. Speaking at the Joint OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting in Baku, Al-Falih stated that the cartel would stick to its planned cuts as long as inventories keep rising.

In December, the 24-nation coalition agreed to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day following a two-day meeting in Vienna. Under the agreement, OPEC will reduce its output by 800 thousand barrels per day, while Russia and allied producers will take a further 400 thousand barrels per day off the market. US President Donald Trump urged the group to relax cuts due to rising crude prices multiple times. - Istanbul

»  »      Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.03.2019 10:57 Kaynak: DHA

Opec, Güncel
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder



Papağana İşkence Uygulayan Murat Özdemir, Acun Ilıcalı'dan Özür Diledi Erdoğan'ın Sağ Kolu Olan Şehit Erol Olçok'un Eşi: Şehitleri Kaça Sattınız? İstanbul'un Nüfusu Son 5 Yılda Artarak 131 Ülkeyi Geride Bıraktı Emeklilerin Talebi Kabul Görürse En Düşük Maaş 2 Bin 20 Lira Olacak
SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 18.3.2019 11:53:35. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: Al-Falih: S. Arabia Not Under US Pressure On Supply Cuts
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]