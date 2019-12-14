Anadolu Efes, Fenerbahçe Beko'yu yendi - Son Dakika
ING Basketbol Süper Ligi 12. haftasında oynanan derbi mücadelesinde Anadolu Efes, sahasında Fenerbahçe Beko'yu 79-66 mağlup etti.

Salon: Sinan Erdem

Hakemler: Serkan Emlek xx, Yener Yılmaz xx, Özlem Yalman xx

Anadolu Efes: Simon xxx 16, Micic xxx 15, Larkin xxx 14, Singleton xx 14, Pleiss xx 10, Buğrahan Tuncer xx 10, Doğuş Balbay x, Sertaç Şanlı x, Tolga Geçim

Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

Fenerbahçe Beko: Williams xx 7, Sloukas x 4, de Colo xxx 17, Kalinic x 4, Ahmet Düverioğlu xx 8, Westermann xx 8, Melih Mahmutoğlu xx 10, Berkay Candan x 5, Ali Muhammed x 3, Egehan Arna x

Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic

1. Periyot: 17-14 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

Devre: 35-34 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

3. Periyot: 61-44 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 14.12.2019 09:50 Kaynak: İHA
