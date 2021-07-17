Üye Girişi
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control - Son Dakika

Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control

17.07.2021 16:07
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control, System.String[]

The forest fires in the Amanos Mountains of Hatay's Hassa district and Aydincik district of Mersin, which broke out previous days, are brought under control this morning with the intervention of the teams.

The forest fires in the Amanos Mountains of Hatay's Hassa district and Aydincik district of Mersin, which broke out previous days, are brought under control this morning with the intervention of the teams. Stating that 4 people were detained in connection with the fire in Mersin, "Investigations continue" said Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli.

Those who saw flames rising from the Amanos Mountains in the rural area of Akbez Gazel Usagı Neighborhood, Hatay in the evening hours of the previous days, reported the situation to the authorities. Teams of Forestry Operation Directorate dispatched to the region responded to the fires at two points within a few kilometers of each other. The fire extinguishing works, which have been going on for 3 days, continue with early beam today, with an aerial intervention. Having difficulty in reaching the region where steep slopes are located, the teams have opened road with construction equipment. It is seen that the smoke in the Amanos Mountains has decreased.

EFFORTS TO EXTINGUISH FOREST FIRE IN MERSIN CONTINUES ON THE THIRD DAY

On the other hand, efforts to extinguish the forest fire, which broke out for an unknown reason on Thursday morning in the Aydincik district of Mersin, continue on the third day. After the fire broke out, the teams were sent to the region upon the notice of the citizens and responded to the fire from the land and air yesterday. Also, the additional teams from the surrounding provinces were directed to the region as it was difficult to intervene in the fire due to the strong wind.

MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY BEKIR PAKDEMIRLI: INVESTIGATIONS CONTINUE

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli made statements in Mersin and evaluated the forest fires in Aydincik district of Mersin and Hassa district of Hatay. "Our law enforcement officers continue their investigations in Hatay" said Pakdemirli regarding the cause of the fire in Hatay, noting that both fires are under control. Stating that 4 people were detained in connection with the fire in Mersin, "Approximately 1500 hectares of land have been affected by this fire. 4 people were detained on suspicion that the fire was caused by the power transmission line. Investigations continue" said Pakdemirli.

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE ----------------(HATAY)-Details from aerial firefighting-Details from fire trucks

(MERSIN)-Footage of the area of fire-Footage of the smoke-Footage of the helicopters-General and detail footage from the region


- Hatay
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control
Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control

Bekir Pakdemirli, Mersin, Hassa, Hatay, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Survivor Sahra'yı görenler tanıyamadı! Estetik operasyonlarla bambaşka bir görünüme kavuştu 17:10 Survivor Sahra'yı görenler tanıyamadı! Estetik operasyonlarla bambaşka bir görünüme kavuştu Sosyal medyanın şampiyonu belli oldu! Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray en çok etkileşim alan kulüpler listesinde başı çekti 16:55 Sosyal medyanın şampiyonu belli oldu! Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray en çok etkileşim alan kulüpler listesinde başı çekti Yatırın malı olduğunu öne sürdü, içine girip yattı! Polisin dakikalar süren ikna çalışması kameralara yansıdı 16:41 Yatırın malı olduğunu öne sürdü, içine girip yattı! Polisin dakikalar süren ikna çalışması kameralara yansıdı
Trabzonspor rakamı düşük bulup, teklifi reddetti: 16:23 Trabzonspor rakamı düşük bulup, teklifi reddetti: "Uğurcan'ın piyasa değeri bize önerilen rakamın 2 katı Sel yıktı geçti, kutlamalar iptal edildi! Almanya'dan sonra Belçika'da da milli yas ilan edildi 16:14 Sel yıktı geçti, kutlamalar iptal edildi! Almanya'dan sonra Belçika'da da milli yas ilan edildi Bir zamanların efsane isminden kötü haber! Fenerbahçe'nin eski kalecisi Kameni trafik kazası geçirdi, durumu ağır 15:58 Bir zamanların efsane isminden kötü haber! Fenerbahçe'nin eski kalecisi Kameni trafik kazası geçirdi, durumu ağır
Tecavüz itirafı çok konuşulmuştu! Lady Gaga, bu kez de cinsellik açıklamasıyla şaşkınlık yarattı 15:41 Tecavüz itirafı çok konuşulmuştu! Lady Gaga, bu kez de cinsellik açıklamasıyla şaşkınlık yarattı Aşı olmayanlar için uygulanacak kısıtlamaları madde madde sıraladı! Fatih Altaylı'dan tartışma yaratacak öneri 15:17 Aşı olmayanlar için uygulanacak kısıtlamaları madde madde sıraladı! Fatih Altaylı'dan tartışma yaratacak öneri

Son Dakika Haberleri
17:15 Zehra'nın ölümünde acı detay! Başkasının kızı olduğunu düşünerek yardıma koşan baba yerde yatanın kendi kızı olduğunu gördü, feryatları yürek dağladı
16:55 Sosyal medyanın şampiyonu belli oldu! Fenerbahçe ve Galatasaray en çok etkileşim alan kulüpler listesinde başı çekti
16:52 Yıllarca herkesten saklamış! Hande Yener annesinden bile sakladığı sırrını ilk kez açıkladı
16:37 Hırsızlığın böylesi görülmedi! "Amca üzerinde pislik var" diyerek yaşlı adamın, 40 bin liralık altınları çaldılar
16:22 Trabzonspor rakamı düşük bulup, teklifi reddetti: "Uğurcan'ın piyasa değeri bize önerilen rakamın 2 katı
15:57 Bir zamanların efsane isminden kötü haber! Fenerbahçe'nin eski kalecisi Kameni trafik kazası geçirdi, durumu ağır
15:43 Nüfus ve Vatandaşlık İşleri Genel Müdürlüğü açıkladı! Türkiye'de en çok kullanılan 3 soyadı; Yılmaz, Kaya ve Demir oldu
15:36 Koronavirüs 40 yıllık yasağı bitirdi! Suudi Arabistan'dan mağalar namaz vakitlerinde açık kalmasına izin verdi
15:28 Kız arkadaş kurbanı olmuştu! Eski sevgilisinin göğsünden bıçakladığı Halim yaşama tutunamadı
15:23 Bilim Kurulu önerdi! Aşı olmayanlar spor müsabakalarına alınmasın
Zehra'nın ölümünde acı detay! Başkasının kızı olduğunu düşünerek yardıma koşan baba yerde yatanın kendi kızı olduğunu gördü, feryatları yürek dağladı Zehra'nın ölümünde acı detay! Başkasının kızı olduğunu düşünerek yardıma koşan baba yerde yatanın kendi kızı olduğunu gördü, feryatları yürek dağladı         
17:16
Beşiktaş, Valentin Rosier transferi için Sporting Lizbon'la anlaşmaya vardı Beşiktaş, Valentin Rosier transferi için Sporting Lizbon'la anlaşmaya vardı         
17:09
Yıllarca herkesten saklamış! Hande Yener annesinden bile sakladığı sırrını ilk kez açıkladı Yıllarca herkesten saklamış! Hande Yener annesinden bile sakladığı sırrını ilk kez açıkladı         
16:52
Aradığı aşkı Esra Erol'da değil, setlerde buldu! Ersan Örs görüntü alan gazetecilere sert çıktı Aradığı aşkı Esra Erol'da değil, setlerde buldu! Ersan Örs görüntü alan gazetecilere sert çıktı         
16:27
Büyükşen cinayetinin sırları çözüldü! Failin, çiftin çocukları olmadığı ortaya çıktı Büyükşen cinayetinin sırları çözüldü! Failin, çiftin çocukları olmadığı ortaya çıktı         
16:18
Bilim Kurulu önerdi, gözler Kabine'ye çevrildi: Aşı yaptırmayan maç, konser ve AVM gibi kalabalık ortamlara girmesin Bilim Kurulu önerdi, gözler Kabine'ye çevrildi: Aşı yaptırmayan maç, konser ve AVM gibi kalabalık ortamlara girmesin         
16:02
Görüntüler, izleyenleri dehşete düşürdü! Kediye eziyet iddiasına soruşturma başlatıldı Görüntüler, izleyenleri dehşete düşürdü! Kediye eziyet iddiasına soruşturma başlatıldı         
15:57
Böylesi hiç yakışmadı! Acun Ilıcalı sorusuna sinirlenen Erkan Petekkaya sinirini muhabirden çıkardı Böylesi hiç yakışmadı! Acun Ilıcalı sorusuna sinirlenen Erkan Petekkaya sinirini muhabirden çıkardı         
15:32
Onlarca göçmen tırdan inip yerleşim yerlerine dağıldı, Valilik kırmızı alarma geçti! Onlarca göçmen tırdan inip yerleşim yerlerine dağıldı, Valilik kırmızı alarma geçti!         
15:02
Çavuşoğlu ile Faisal bin Ferhan görüşmesinde bayrak krizi! Türk bayrağı daha küçük boyutta kullanıldı Çavuşoğlu ile Faisal bin Ferhan görüşmesinde bayrak krizi! Türk bayrağı daha küçük boyutta kullanıldı         
13:48
Ünlü aktör evlilik kararını ilk kez anlattı! Sürpriz evliliğin perde arkasında uçan sincap çıktı Ünlü aktör evlilik kararını ilk kez anlattı! Sürpriz evliliğin perde arkasında uçan sincap çıktı         
13:39
Nihal Olçok'un Nihal Olçok'un "Lokasyon at ben gelirim" çağrısına Sedat Peker'den yanıt gecikmedi: Şeref duyarım         
12:36
Anket sonuçları çıktı, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan talimat gecikmedi: Kanal İstanbul'u halka çok iyi anlatın Anket sonuçları çıktı, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan talimat gecikmedi: Kanal İstanbul'u halka çok iyi anlatın         
12:24
'Ağrı'nın gözdesi' kurban pazarının da gözdesi oldu! 1 ton 200 kiloluk tosun rekor fiyata alıcı buldu 'Ağrı'nın gözdesi' kurban pazarının da gözdesi oldu! 1 ton 200 kiloluk tosun rekor fiyata alıcı buldu         
11:20
Yeni evli çift sokak ortasında tekme tokat birbirine girdi! Kavganın altından düğün masrafları çıktı Yeni evli çift sokak ortasında tekme tokat birbirine girdi! Kavganın altından düğün masrafları çıktı         
00:43
Özel harekat polisi kocasını öldüren kadının ifadesi ortaya çıktı: Boşanma tartışması yaşadık, beni darbetti Özel harekat polisi kocasını öldüren kadının ifadesi ortaya çıktı: Boşanma tartışması yaşadık, beni darbetti         
19:16
Bikinili fotoğrafına gelen yorumlara sinirlenen Serel Yereli'den çarpıcı tecavüz çıkışı Bikinili fotoğrafına gelen yorumlara sinirlenen Serel Yereli'den çarpıcı tecavüz çıkışı         
18:10
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 17.07.2021 17:20:15. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Forest fires in Hatay and Mersin are brought under control - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement