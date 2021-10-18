Harran's iconic houses are cool in summer, warm in winter - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
18.10.2021 11:34
Conical domed houses in the Harran district of SANLIURFA City attract attention with their striking features as well as their unique appearance. Conical domed houses, which are cool in summer and warm in winter, are the focus of attention of visitors.

Conical domed houses in the Harran district of SANLIURFA City attract attention with their striking features as well as their unique appearance. Conical domed houses, which are cool in summer and warm in winter, are the focus of attention of visitors.

Included in the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List, Harran's houses attract attention with their conical domed vault houses and being cool in summer, warm in winter. The houses, which are plastered with wet clay on the outside and a mixture obtained from egg white, soil, straw, and rose oil on the inside, impress the visitors.

Stating that the district of Harran has hosted many civilizations throughout history and the district has the first Islamic university in the world, Harran Mayor Mahmut Ozyavuz said, "As you know, Harran is the place where Prophet Adam sowed the first wheat seed. Harran is a city that has witnessed all human civilizations throughout its history. Harran was also the capital of the Umayyad State in the past. It is one of the rare cities that became the capital, like the cities of Istanbul and Manisa."  FOOTAGE: Sights from inside and outside of the conical domed houses of Harran


