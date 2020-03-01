ING Basketbol Süper Ligi: Afyon Belediyespor: 62 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 64 - Son Dakika
Son Dakika Güncel ING Basketbol Süper Ligi: Afyon Belediyespor: 62 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 64 - Son Dakika

ING Basketbol Süper Ligi: Afyon Belediyespor: 62 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 64

6 saat önce

ING Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 21. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, deplasmanda Afyon Belediyespor'u 64-62 mağlup etti.

ING Basketbol Süper Ligi: Afyon Belediyespor: 62 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 64, System.String[]

ING Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 21. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, deplasmanda Afyon Belediyespor'u 64-62 mağlup etti.

Salon: Prof. Dr. Veysel Eroğlu

Hakemler: Zafer Yılmaz xx, Kaan Büyükçil xx, Serhat Büker xx

Afyon Belediyespor: Crawford xx 14, Davis JR x 8, Hrovat x 6, Aldridge xxx 17, Zanna xx 11, Erdi Gülaslan x 2, Mehmet Fırat Alemdaroğlu x 4, Sinan Sağlam x, Doğukan Şanlı x

Fenerbahçe Beko: Westermann xx 6, Melih Mahmutoğlu xx 9, Williams xxx 15, Thomas xx 6, Lauvergne x 4, Nunnally xxx 14, Ali Muhammed xx 6, Ahmet Düverioğlu x 2, Egehan Arna x 2, Berkay Candan x

1. Periyot: 17-20 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Devre: 32-32

3. Periyot: 51-44 (Afyon Belediyespor lehine)

(İHA)

Malcolm Thomas, Afyon, Güncel, Son Dakika

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 01.03.2020 09:05 Kaynak: İHA
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder



Son Dakika

Önder Özen: Ersun Yanal ile yolların ayrılması yanlış
54 maçta 27 galibiyet alabilen Ersun Yanal, sadece Cocu ve Koeman'ı geçebildi Ersun Yanal'ın ayrılığı sonrası 6 isim öne çıkıyor! İşte hoca adayları İdlib şehidimiz Emre Baysal'ın babası, oğlunun Sancaktepe'deki mezarının başından ayrılmıyor

Son Dakika Haberleri
01:42 Cem Yılmaz-Serenay Sarıkaya aşkı belgelendi
15:29 Gökçe, Dalaman'dan İstanbul'a dönmek için bindiği uçakta korku dolu anlar yaşadı
12:38 Yılmaz Morgül'den taziye ziyareti
12:38 Ünlü şarkıcı Derya Uluğ, sevgilisi Asil Gök'le birlikte Mehmetçik için ağıt besteledi
12:17 Cüneyt Arkın, 34 şehidimizi "Canlarım, kınalı kuzularım" sözleriyle anarak gözyaşlarını tutamadı

Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 2.03.2020 03:19:01. #1.13#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: ING Basketbol Süper Ligi: Afyon Belediyespor: 62 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 64 - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]