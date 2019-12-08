Son Dakika Haberleri: Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi: Fenerbahçe: 69 - Galatasaray: 66
Fenerbahçe, Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 8. haftasındaki derbi mücadelesinde Galatasaray'ı 69-66 mağlup etti.

Salon: Metro Enerji

Hakemler: Yücel Çilingir xx, Kerem Yılmaz xx, Benhür İrcel xx

Fenerbahçe: Olcay Çakır Turgut xx 10, Iagupova xxx 18, Zandalasini xxx 15, Tuğçe Canıtez xx 4, Williams xxx 13, Ayşe Cora xx 5, Sevgi Uzun xx 2, Stokes xx 2

Galatasaray: Işıl Alben xx 7, Hartley xxx 20, Sinem Ataş xx 2, Tilbe Şenyürek xx 3, Macaulay xxx 21, Stankovic xx 13

1. periyot: 15-12 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Devre: 27-30 (Galatasaray lehine)

3. periyot: 53-47 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Beş faulle çıkan: Hartley (Galatasaray)

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 08.12.2019 08:25 Kaynak: İHA
