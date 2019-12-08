Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi: Fenerbahçe: 69 - Galatasaray: 66

Fenerbahçe, Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 8. haftasındaki derbi mücadelesinde Galatasaray'ı 69-66 mağlup etti.
Salon: Metro Enerji
Hakemler: Yücel Çilingir xx, Kerem Yılmaz xx, Benhür İrcel xx
Fenerbahçe: Olcay Çakır Turgut xx 10, Iagupova xxx 18, Zandalasini xxx 15, Tuğçe Canıtez xx 4, Williams xxx 13, Ayşe Cora xx 5, Sevgi Uzun xx 2, Stokes xx 2
Galatasaray: Işıl Alben xx 7, Hartley xxx 20, Sinem Ataş xx 2, Tilbe Şenyürek xx 3, Macaulay xxx 21, Stankovic xx 13
1. periyot: 15-12 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 27-30 (Galatasaray lehine)
3. periyot: 53-47 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Beş faulle çıkan: Hartley (Galatasaray)
