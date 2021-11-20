'Midas' the 4 eared cat will be hope for stray animals - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
20.11.2021 11:40
The account opened in the name of the 'Russian Blue' cat 'Midas', born with 4 ears in Ankara, has reached 75 thousand followers on social media.

The account opened in the name of the 'Russian Blue' cat 'Midas', born with 4 ears in Ankara, has reached 75 thousand followers on social media. The income from Midas' social media account will be used for stray animals.

Canis Dosemeci adopted the 4-eared one out of 7 kittens brought to the world by the cat her friend fed in the garden of her house in the Cankaya district. The account opened on Instagram in the name of the cat named 'Midas', which has 2 pairs of ears instead of 1 on one side as a result of genetic mutation, has attracted great attention. 'Midas', which also has a heart-shaped white furry on its body, has reached 75 thousand followers on social media. The income from the social media account of 'Midas', who lives with 2 Labrador dogs named 'Suzy' and 'Zeyno' at home, will be used for stray animals.

'MIDAS HAS ATTRACTED SO MUCH ATTENTION'

Stating that she adopted 'Midas' 4 months ago, Canis Dosemeci said, "Midas was born as the kitten of one of the cats my friend looked after in their garden. Midas has attracted so much attention, especially from abroad, on social media. I think the more we can make Midas' name known, the more it can contribute to the 'Don't buy, adopt' campaign. We do many things for stray animals, as locals. 'Midas' wants to help stray animals who are not as lucky as it is if it can raise funds. Not all of Midas' siblings were adopted, a few still waiting for getting adopted. I think that thanks to 'Midas', its siblings also will be able to find their forever homes. Those who want to own cats and dogs should adopt animals living on the street. Instead of spending a lot of money and buying a breed, you should adopt a cat from the street, there are very special cats on the street."

'THERE IS NO SUCH EXAMPLE WE KNOW OF IN TURKEY'

Resat Nuri Aslan, veterinarian of Midas said, "We keep a close watch on Midas. It was born with 4 external ears as a result of a genetic mutation and there are also such examples in the world. The feature that distinguishes Midas from the others is that both auricles are connected to the ear canal, but this has no effect on the health of Midas, it does not have a hearing problem. Midas also has an enlargement in its chin. Because of this enlargement, its tongue is constantly out. This does not interfere with the nutrition or vital functions of Midas. Its growth rate is just like any other cat. This genetic mutation is a condition that takes shape in the womb and is an innate trait also in Midas. There will be some tests that we will do in the ongoing process. Midas is in no way different from other cats in the current situation. There is no example of this that we know of in Turkey, Midas is the only one."

-Footage of the 4 eared cat Midas -Midas playing with a toy

-Details


Advertisement