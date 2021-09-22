Paris Climate Agreement to be submitted to Turkish Parliament for approval - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
22.09.2021 13:13
Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum announced that the Paris Climate Agreement will be submitted to the Turkish Parliament for approval in October."Turkey, under the leadership of President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan; takes another historical step towards the future of our children.

Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum announced that the Paris Climate Agreement will be submitted to the Turkish Parliament for approval in October.

"Turkey, under the leadership of President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan; takes another historical step towards the future of our children. We present the Paris Climate Agreement to our Parliament for approval in October. Turkey, which is at the forefront of every issue that concerns the future of the world and the well-being of humanity, fulfills its responsibilities both in the national and international arena in terms of climate change combat and adaptation policies," said Minister Kurum in a statement.

Kaynak: DHA

