Suspect of the HDP provincial building attack is arrested - Son Dakika

18.06.2021 16:51
Onur Gencer, who shot and killed Deniz Poyraz (38) at HDP (People's Democratic Party) Provincial Presidency in Konak, İzmir, is arrested by the courthouse.The incident took place around 11 am with local time in Çankaya district yesterday.

Onur Gencer, who shot and killed Deniz Poyraz (38) at HDP (People's Democratic Party) Provincial Presidency in Konak, İzmir, is arrested by the courthouse.

The incident took place around 11 am with local time in Çankaya district yesterday. Onur Gencer a former health worker who came to the HDP Provincial Presidency located on the 2nd floor of an office block, shot and killed Deniz Poyraz. Poyraz was covering her ill mother who is responsible for serving tea at the party office at the HDP building, for a day. Police and medical teams were dispatched to the address upon gunfire. Gencer was caught by police in a short time and taken into custody. HDP Co-chair Pervin Buldan came to the İzmir with party members yesterday and made a statement at the scene. Buldan, who was with Fehime Poyraz –mother of the Deniz Poyraz- emphasized that the incident should be investigated.

THE AIM OF THE ATTACKER WAS TO KILLIn his statement given at the police station Onur Gencer, whose armed photos revealed on social media, said that he entered the building with the intention of killing no matter how many people were in the building. Gencer also stated that sometimes he disputed with the terrorist organization PKK sympathizers on social media. "I hate PKK. Sometimes we curse on social media. I went around the building several times to explore. When I entered the building, I thought there might be a few people there. Since I knew that PKK members went there, I would not make any distinction. I would shoot anyone. I fired all 10 bullets in my gun" Gencer said in his statement. Later, Gencer was sent to the courthouse. After that it is revealed in CCTV footage of Gencer that he came to the building via taxi, with a knife and some money in his bag. It is stated that Gencer carried out the attack with an American-made Ruger 9 mm gun and fired 10 bullets.MOTHER OF VICTIM "SHE DREAMED TO BE A TEACHER"Fehime Poyraz, the mother of Deniz Poyraz, said that she normally worked at the party building, but she had a surgery on her hand. She said that her daughter was working there to cover her. "She went to the party building to do my job. She left the house at 9 am. Our friends had breakfast and went out, then Deniz came in. She started to eat something. After 5 minutes, the incident occurred. She was alone at the time of the incident. She was a child when her father went to prison. My daughter suffered a lot. She wanted to be a teacher. That was her dream, but she was not lucky" said the mother.

FOOTAGE-Police taking Gencer to the courthouse-İzmir Police Department detail images-CCTV footage-Footage in front of HDP building after the incident-The moment of neutralization of Gencer

-HDP Co-Chair Buldan's statements with victim's mother

(PHOTOS)


